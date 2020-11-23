GM Agrees To Colossal Takata Airbag Recall

Photo : Getty Images ( Getty Images )

GM said today it would be moving on from the Trump administration. Also today: GM said it would comply with a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration decision forcing GM to recall 5.9 million SUVs and trucks with Takata airbags in the U.S., costing GM an estimated $1.2 billion. Were these events related? Probably not, but the timing is still funny.

This particular fight has been going on since 2016, after GM repeatedly petitioned NHTSA in an effort to not issue the recalls, saying that it thought GM cars with Takata airbags were safe. NHTSA and disagreed and issued its ruling Friday.

GM said it would comply in a statement:

The safety and trust of those who drive our vehicles is at the forefront of everything we do at General Motors. Although we believe a recall of these vehicles is not warranted based on the factual and scientific record, NHTSA has directed that we replace the airbag inflators in the vehicles in question. Based on data generated through independent scientific evaluation conducted over several years, we disagree with NHTSA’s position. However, we will abide by NHTSA’s decision and begin taking the necessary steps.

The GM recall applies to vehicles made in the 2007-14 model years from the so-called GMT900 family of trucks and SUVs, which include: Cadillac Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, GMC Yukon XL, GMC Sierra 1500, Chevrolet Silverado 2500/3500, Chevrolet Tahoe, Chevrolet Suburban, Chevrolet Avalanche, GMC Yukon, Cadillac Escalade, GMC Sierra 2500/3500 and Cadillac Escalade EXT.

With this, according to the AP, every car with a Takata airbag in it in the U.S. will have been recalled, which means that the end is in sight for the biggest recall in motor vehicle history here. Well, maybe not: The AP also says that around one-sixth — or 11.1 million vehicles — of the 63 million vehicles in the U.S. that are currently under recall are still open, as of September. Get your recalls done!

You can read NHTSA’s full decision below.