Black Friday Is Almost Here!
The Inventory team is rounding up deals you don’t want to miss, now through Cyber Monday. Click here to browse!
Drive Free or Die
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die
News

GM Jumps Ship On Trump

erikshilling
Erik Shilling
Filed to:GM
GMGeneral MotorsEmissionsDonald Trumptrump administrationclimate change
15
Save
Illustration for article titled GM Jumps Ship On Trump
Photo: Getty Images (Getty Images)

GM said Friday it would have 30 electric vehicles by 2025, part of its bigger electric push that up until now coincided with a baffling decision to side with the Trump administration on emissions rules, along with Toyota, Fiat Chrysler, Subaru, and others. Today, GM said it was no longer on Trump’s side.

Advertisement

This is hardly a profile in courage, since Ford, Honda, BMW, and Volkswagen were perfectly capable of cutting a deal with California that included tougher emissions regulations than what the Trump administration wanted. GM didn’t cut a deal with California, presumably because it thought that the Trump administration could still be of some use to them.

But then the election happened. Unsurprisingly, GM now says forget about the whole Trump thing. And hello California!

Advertisement

From Reuters:

General Motors said on Monday it was reversing course and will no longer back the Trump administration’s effort to bar California from setting its own emissions rules in an ongoing court fight.

GM Chief Executive Mary Barra said in a letter to environmental groups it was “immediately withdrawing from the preemption litigation and inviting other automakers to join us.”

[...]

Barra spoke to California Governor Gavin Newsom and said in her letter she believes “the ambitious electrification goals of the president-elect, California, and General Motors are aligned, to address climate change by drastically reducing automobile emissions.”

G/O Media may get a commission
Aukey 21W USB-C Car Charger
Aukey 21W USB-C Car Charger
Use the promo code VVF2B9UZ

This is the kind of move that will be described as a “stunning reversal,” but in reality was probably inevitable from the moment it became clear that Joe Biden would be the next president of the United States. Ford had made its rejection of the Trump rules part of an advertising campaign, specifically calling out GM; I now cannot wait to watch as GM and Ford compete to perform environmentalism as much as possible while giving us a bunch of giant EVs.

Anyway, you can bet that Toyota, Subaru, Fiat Chrysler, Mazda, Nissan, and Kia, who all supported the Trump administration as well, will eventually follow suit. I’m emailing them and will update this post if I hear back. Here is the early word from Toyota:

Erik Shilling

News Editor at Jalopnik. 2008 Honda Fit Sport.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik

Toronto Police Pull Over Car With 30-Year Expired Plates

Tesla Is Declared Essential In California

This Might Be the Stupidest Thing A Dealer Has Said Regarding Car Buying During The Pandemic

Confessions Of A U.S. Navy Submarine Officer

DISCUSSION

timbales
Jerk Dently

I’d guess GM waited until the election dust settled and now think they are safe from any Trump retaliations that may come from this announcement. 