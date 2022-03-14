Genesis is really jumping into the deep end of the ultra luxury pool. Surprisingly, it’s not with the G90 and its great wheels. No, this time around it’s with the GV80 crossover. The Korean luxury brand is making a special edition four-seat version for your conspicuous consumption. Called the GV80 Prestige Signature, Genesis is bringing just 600 of these ultra luxurious GV80s to our shores. So what’s so extra special about it?

Advertisement

The centerpiece of the Prestige Signature is its four-seat design. A pair of second-row captains’ chairs will allow you to chill out in the rear. And when I say chill out, I mean feet up, cigar in hand with a drink in the other, all while watching a simulated fireplace on the screen in front of you. Each rear passenger gets a six-way power-adjustable seat with heating and cooling, a center console with armrest, controls, and wireless charging for your device. And there’s something called Relax Mode. I’m sure this turns the chair into a full blown La-Z-Boy recliner with a footrest.



Visually you’ll be able to tell the GV80 Prestige Signature apart on the outside by its unique paint and huge 22-inch wheels. But you’d think with something like this one would get more customization options. Buyers will get to choose between just two paint options: matte white “Matterhorn” or matte grey

“Melbourne.” Choosing the gray will get you a black interior while white gets you a rather unique blue/beige interior. Buyers will also only be able to have the 3.5-liter 375 horsepower V6 and AWD combo as well.



So what’s something like this going to set you back? Including the $1,095 destination charge, Genesis has priced the GV80 Prestige Signature at $78,295. While that is by no means cheap, Genesis seems to have done the impossible again bringing luxury and value together. Competitors that offer four-seat versions cost thousands more. Hell, you have to drop nearly $130,000 to even begin to look at the Lexus LX600 and its four-seat option.

