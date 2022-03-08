We have a new record on our hands, folks. After days of skyrocketing gas prices in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the national average price for a gallon of gas is now the highest in U.S. history. It breaks a previous record that stood for 14 years.
As of this morning, the cost of a single gallon of regular gasoline in the U.S. hit $4.17, according to AAA. That’s up 10 cents from just yesterday and over 50 cents from last week.
The previous “winner” was $4.11 set back on July 17, 2008.
Diesel lovers shouldn’t count their blessings just yet. Even though the price for a gallon of alt-gas ($4.76) isn’t at its record yet ($4.84), it’s not far behind. The average price for a gallon of premium gasoline is also a fairly-insane $4.74.
We reported yesterday that prices are actually rising even faster than was first predicted. A gallon of gas actually hit $4 a day early. This, of course, is because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and with the ongoing conflict, it’s likely that we’ll continue to see rising prices.
Let’s take a look at the winners and losers of national gas prices.
Here are the five highest prices for a single gallon of gas:
- California: $5.44
- Hawaii: $4.72
- Nevada: $4.67
- Oregon: $4.59
- Washington: $4.55
Here are the five lowest prices for a single gallon of gas:
- Oklahoma: $3.72
- Missouri: $3.73
- Kansas: $3.74
- Arkansas: $4.77
- South Dakota: $3.79
You can expect these prices to continue to climb to infinity and beyond in the coming days, setting one record after another. President Biden is set to make a speech banning the U.S. import of Russian oil this morning that will likely result in a dramatic spike in prices. How high they’ll climb, though, remains to be seen.