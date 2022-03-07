A lot has changed in the week we were gone, but the biggest change was most likely how god damn expensive has has gotten.

Advertisement

According to AAA’s gas price tracker, the average price for a gallon of regular octane gasoline is $4.07. That’s up nearly six cents from Sunday and just about 50 cents from last week. Want a little insult to injury? Gas is up just about $1.30 from just a year ago.

USA Today reports this is the first time a gallon of gas was over $4 in more than a decade, and there is still no end in sight. In fact, prices are rising even faster than expected — the price of a gallon hit $4 a day early. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is being blamed for the staggering jump.

The record high for a national average is $4.11, which was set on July 17, 2008. That record could soon fall. Patric De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, tweeted the national average could be just one penny behind at $4.10 on Tuesday.

USA Today says that the rising cost of gasoline comes from a combination of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the lifting of C ovid mask mandates across the country.

“American and (European Union) sanctions are having a severe impact on Russia’s ability to sell crude oil, thus crude prices have skyrocketed,” De Haan told the publication.

Advertisement

Like most things, where you live makes all the difference. California, as per usual, has the highest gas prices.



Advertisement

Here are the top five highest prices for a gallon of regular:

California: $5.34

Hawaii: $4.70

Nevada: $4.59

Oregon: $4.51

Washington: $4.45

On the other end of the spectrum we have Missouri with the cheapest gas in the country, but the price is still eye-watering for those who need to go places.

Advertisement

Here are the top five lowest prices for a gallon of regular:

Missouri: $3.63

Oklahoma: $3.65

Kansas: $3.68

Arkansas: $3.69 (nice)

South Dakota: $3.70

According to Car and Driver, some gas stations in Los Angeles were selling premium for $7.25 a gallon last week. That may not be the norm around the country, but until the supply can get sorted out, get ready to pay up if you want to go literally anywhere in a car.