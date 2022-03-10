Welcome to the Gas Price Watch, where everyday we will tell you what sort of misery you’ll face if you have the misfortune of having to put gas in your car. Expect this to stick around for a while.

As for today, prices are – as expected – grim. This is now the third day in a row the average price of a gallon of regular gas has set a record – $4.32, according to AAA gas price tracker.

The old record was initially broken on Tuesday when gas hit $4.17 per gallon. The record holder before that dates all the way back to July 11, 2008 and $4.11 per gallon.

While $4.32 is indeed a bigger number than $4.11, something to consider is inflation. Using an inflation calculator I found on the internet (science), $4.11 in 2008 is now $5.37 in today’s money. So, some good news is we aren’t quite there yet. Well, some of you are, unfortunately. Let’s break it down.

Here is where you can find the highest average gas prices in the country in order of highest price for a gallon regular:



California - $5.69 Regular | $5.83 Mid | $5.98 Premium | $6.21 Diesel

Nevada - $4.87 Regular | $5.05 Mid | $5.25 Premium | $5.16 Diesel

Hawaii - $4.81 Regular | $5.00 Mid | $5.27 Premium | $5.08 Diesel

Oregon - $4.72 Regular | $4.87 Mid | $5.08 Premium | $5.29 Diesel

Washington - $4.71 Regular | $4.87 Mid | $5.06 Premium | $5.27 Diesel

Here is the lowest average price of gasoline in the country in order of lowest price per gallon of regular:

Kansas - $3.82 Regular | $4.08 Mid | $4.32 Premium | $4.61 Diesel

Missouri - $3.85 Regular | $4.08 Mid | $4.36 Premium | $4.65 Diesel

Oklahoma - $3.85 Regular | $4.11 Mid | $4.34 Premium | $4.68 Diesel

North Dakota - $3.89 Regular | $4.11 Mid | $4.35 Premium | $4.61 Diesel

Arkansas - $3.90 Regular | $4.18 Mid | $4.47 Premium | $4.77 Diesel

I’m not exactly sure why some states with higher prices for regular gasoline have lower prices for mid/premium/diesel – but an educated guess would be taxes and refinement costs.

See you all back here tomorrow for more pain and suffering at the pump!