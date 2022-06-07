Gas prices continue the long march up, up, and away from what we all can afford, and now almost no one is left unaffected. In fact, 13 states and D.C. now have average gas prices over $5 per gallon of regular. The national average now sits at $4.92 per gallon, and that is actually a 5 cent jump from just yesterday, according to AAA. It is, of course, a new record high price.

It’s a similar story with diesel. Every state now has an average diesel price above $5.15 per gallon. That’s a slightly more palatable 3 cent per gallon increase over yesterday, but it is still a new all time record.

There is now also nowhere in the country where premium gasoline is below $5 per gallon. (Oklahoma is the cheapest, coming in at $5 even.)

We are still a little ways away from the inflation adjusted record. That was set back in 2008, and adjusting for today’s dollars it would be $5.37, Fortune reports. Give it time, I think we can get there.

For those wondering, the states with gas over $5 are California, Nevada, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington, Illinois, Alaska, Michigan, Arizona, Indiana, D.C. (should be a state), New Jersey, Maine and Massachusetts.

All in all, the average price of a gallon of gas has jumped 30 cents in just a week, and it’s up 62 cents since the same time last month.

Let’s look at the most expensive and cheapest places to get gas across the country.

Here is the highest average gas prices in the country in order of highest price for a gallon regular:

California - $6.37 Regular | $6.55 Mid | $6.69 (nice) Premium | $6.92 Diesel

Nevada - $5.53 Regular | $5.74 Mid | $5.93 Premium | $5.92 Diesel

Hawaii - $5.48 Regular | $5.69 (nice) Mid | $5.93 Premium | $5.97 Diesel

Oregon - $5.46 Regular | $5.61 Mid | $5.81 Premium | $6.03 Diesel

Washington - $5.46 Regular | $5.62 Mid | $5.80 Premium | $6.05 Diesel

Here is the lowest average price of gasoline in the country in order of lowest price per gallon of regular:

Georgia - $4.33 Regular | $4.65 Mid | $5.00 Premium | $5.45 Diesel

Arkansas - $4.45 Regular | $4.72 Mid | $5.05 Premium | $5.26 Diesel

Mississippi - $4.47 Regular | $4.75 Mid | $5.09 Premium | $5.31 Diesel

Louisiana - $4.48 Regular | $4.78 Mid | $5.11 Premium | $5.26 Diesel

Missouri - $4.49 Regular | $4.74 Mid | $5.04 Premium | $5.15 Diesel

They say misery loves company, and that’s clearly true since everyone’s prices are just about the highest they’ve ever been.