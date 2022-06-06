It’s a day of the week, which means gasoline and diesel prices have hit a new record high! The national average for a gallon of regular gas now sits at $4.87. That’s a two cent jump from yesterday, and 25 cents higher than just one week ago, according to AAA. It’s also up just about 60 cents in the past month.

The story is similar when you look at diesel prices. The average price has hit $5.65 per gallon. That’s up from 13 cents from a week ago after plateauing for over a week.

This all means a total of 11 states now have average regular gas prices over $5.00 per gallon, and there are a handful within 5 cents of that number. California, as always, leads the way with prices sitting at $6.34 per gallon.

Another miserable tidbit? Only three out of our glorious 50 states have premium gas prices under $5. Literally nowhere in the country is diesel cheaper than $5.13. It’s brutal out t here.

Trust me, I know it first hand. It cost me $76 to put less than 13 gallons of gas in my car a couple days ago. This experience also made Gaithersburg, Maryland my least favorite place on Earth.

Anyway, AAA says these high prices aren’t keeping people away from the pump.



The cost of a barrel of oil is nearing $120, nearly double from last August, as increased oil demand outpaces the tight global supply. Meanwhile, domestic gasoline demand rose last week in the wake of a robust Memorial Day weekend of travel. … “People are still fueling up, despite these high prices,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “At some point, drivers may change their daily driving habits or lifestyle due to these high prices, but we are not there yet.”

Let’s take a look at gas prices across the country.

Here is the highest average gas prices in the country in order of highest price for a gallon regular:

California - $6.34 Regular | $6.52 Mid | $6.66 (spooky) Premium | $6.88 Diesel

Nevada - $5.49 Regular | $5.69 (nice) Mid | $5.90 Premium | $5.86 Diesel

Hawaii - $5.47 Regular | $5.67 Mid | $5.93 Premium | $5.96 Diesel

Oregon - $5.42 Regular | $5.58 Mid | $5.78 Premium | $5.98 Diesel

Washington - $5.41 Regular | $5.56 Mid | $5.75 Premium | $5.99 Diesel

Here is the lowest average price of gasoline in the country in order of lowest price per gallon of regular:

Georgia - $4.29 Regular | $4.62 Mid | $4.97 Premium | $5.37 Diesel

Arkansas - $4.40 Regular | $4.67 Mid | $5.00 Premium | $5.24 Diesel

Kansas - $4.43 Regular | $4.68 Mid | $4.96 Premium | $5.13 Diesel

Mississippi - $4.44 Regular | $4.72 Mid | $5.07 Premium | $5.30 Diesel

Oklahoma - $4.44 Regular | $4.73 Mid | $4.96 Premium | $5.13 Diesel

Misery!