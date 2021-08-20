A semi truck driver in Ohio survived one of every driver’s nightmares. A freight train plowed through the trailer hitched to their Freightliner Cascadia at a railroad crossing, barely clipping the semi truck itself.

On Monday evening, a Freightliner Cascadia attempted to cross the railroad level crossing on Sycamore Street in Columbus Grove, Ohio, reports WLIO. The truck appears to be stuck at the worst time as the crossing gates begin dropping for an oncoming train. As a cruel twist, one of the gate arms dropped in right between the truck and trailer.

Thankfully, the driver was able to move the rig just far enough before CSX locomotive 3429, a GE Evolution Series ET44AH, demolished the Freightliner’s trailer, only barely clipping the truck in the process. A local caught the action on camera:

The train crumpled the trailer like a beer can and the wreck took a crossing gate down with it. Amusingly, there are a few different camera angles of this crash thanks to a number of locals all filming the crash. Here’s one from the More Trainz Productions YouTube channel showing another angle and the aftermath:

The train and the remnants of the trailer continued for about another 750 feet, leaving a trail of debris along the way. The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office started an investigation and police say that the driver was unable to maneuver through the railroad crossing. It appears that the truck was attempting a right turn from Main Street, a tight turn for such a large vehicle to make.



Now, an average freight train can measure in at a mile or more in length with about 90 to 120 cars. Traveling speeds of about 55 mph, it can take a mile or more to perform an emergency stop. Operation Lifesaver recommends that truck drivers stuck on tracks get out of their trucks, get away from the danger and try to inform the railroad.

No injuries were reported from the truck driver or train crew.