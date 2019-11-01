Drive Free or Die.
Racing

Formula One's High-Profile Tires Will Soon Be Dead

Elizabeth Blackstock
Filed to:racing
5.2K
55
Save
Photo: Dan Istitene (Getty)

As Formula One’s new regulation changes go into effect for 2021 and mandate wider, lower-profile tires, I can’t help but feel my heart break just a little for the series’ current thirteen-inchers. Let’s pour one out for the little wheels. We’ll never forget you.

2021 will see the introduction of eighteen-inch tires, which are thought to have wider spread benefits than their skinnier counterparts. The tires are more applicable to road car development and thus can be used more effectively for marketing purposes. These tires will be lower-profile, which is good, because the current ones move around a lot. It’ll also serve well for the new streamlined aerodynamics.

Advertisement

There have been blowouts and extra-ultra-super-duper-softs. We’ve had eighteen-inch tests and robberies. It’s been the best of times, it’s been the worst of times, etc. etc. And as much as I’m sure I’ll love the new beefy boys, it’s worthwhile to take a trip down memory lane and bask in the glow of the thirteen-inch era while we still can.

Correction, 10:08 a.m.: Clarified the headline and text to note that the new tires will be on bigger wheels and lower-profile but not necessarily larger.

Photo: Dan Istitene (Getty)
Photo: Mark Thompson (Getty)
Advertisement
Photo: Peter Fox (Getty)
Photo: Mark Thompson (Getty)
Advertisement
Photo: Dan Istitene (Getty)
Photo: Mark Thompson (Getty)
Advertisement
Photo: Andrew Hone (Getty)
Photo: Mark Thompson (Getty)

Share This Story

Recommended Stories

Thank God Formula One is Ditching High Degradation Tires
Formula One Will Cap Costs For The First Time (And Also Get A Gorgeous Car) For 2021
A Memoir Of The World's Biggest Marussia Fan

About the author

Elizabeth Blackstock
Elizabeth Blackstock

Staff writer. Motorsport fanatic. Proud owner of a 2013 Mazda 2.

EmailPosts