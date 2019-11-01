Formula One's High-Profile Tires Will Soon Be Dead

As Formula One’s new regulation changes go into effect for 2021 and mandate wider, lower-profile tires, I can’t help but feel my heart break just a little for the series’ current thirteen-inchers. Let’s pour one out for the little wheels . We’ll never forget you.

2021 will see the introduction of eighteen-inch tires, which are thought to have wider spread benefits than their skinnier counterparts. The tires are more applicable to road car development and thus can be used more effectively for marketing purposes. These tires will be lower-profile, which is good, because the current ones move around a lot. It’ll also serve well for the new streamlined aerodynamics.

Advertisement

There have been blowouts and extra-ultra-super-duper-softs. We’ve had eighteen-inch tests and robberies. It’s been the best of times, it’s been the worst of times, etc. etc. And as much as I’m sure I’ll love the new beefy boys, it’s worthwhile to take a trip down memory lane and bask in the glow of the thirteen-inch era while we still can.

Correction, 10:08 a.m.: Clarified the headline and text to note that the new tires will be on bigger wheels and lower-profile but not necessarily larger.

Photo : Dan Istitene ( Getty )

Photo : Mark Thompson ( Getty )

Advertisement

Photo : Peter Fox ( Getty )

Photo : Mark Thompson ( Getty )

Advertisement

Photo : Dan Istitene ( Getty )

Photo : Mark Thompson ( Getty )

Advertisement

Photo : Andrew Hone ( Getty )