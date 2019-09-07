There’s been a decent amount of debate over whether or not so-called “sausage kerbs” are actually safety devices. While they’re supposed to slow cars down by punishing drivers who take a wide line, they’re also glorified speed bumps that can devastate low-slung cars.



Alexander Peroni knows that well. Earlier today, he ran wide at Monza during the Formula 3 race. When his car hit the sausage kerb, it was catapulted high into the air and came down hard and upside down on the safety barrier. Peroni was, miraculously, unhurt.

Update 12:36 EDT: After reporting minor back pain following the incident, medical officials confirmed that Peroni has a fractured vertebra. He’s staying in the hospital for now and will miss the second race this weekend.

This comes just one week after a crash during a Formula 2 race killed Anthoine Hubert. While Peroni walked away from this incident, it’s extremely easy to see how this kind of incident could prove fatal.

Unfortunately, it seems extremely hard to physically slow down open-wheel racecars without also risking causing a serious incident. Gravel pits and sausage kerbs have both contributed to flipping cars, so it’s hard to see what to try next if you still want to slow down cars that run off course.