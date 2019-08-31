Photo: Charles Coates (Getty)

Formula 2 and the FIA have confirmed that 22-year-old French driver Antoine Hubert has been killed as a result of an accident during the first few laps of the F2 race at Spa-Francorchamps.

Footage from the accident appears to show that Hubert crashed into the outside wall before being struck by a fellow driver at speed.

Hubert was last year’s GP3 champion and 2013's French Formula 4 Champion. His ties with the Renault Formula One team offered promise that Hubert would become one of the next French F1 talents.

The statement from the FIA reads as follows;



The Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) regrets to advise that a serious incident involving cars #12, #19 and #20 occurred at 17:07 on 31/08/19 as a part of the FIA Formula 2 Sprint Race at Spa-Francorchamps, round 17 of the season. The scene was immediately attended by emergency and medical crews, and all drivers were taken to the medical centre. As a result of the incident, the FIA regrets to inform that the driver of car #19, Antoine Hubert (FRA), succumbed to his injuries, and passed away at 18:35. The driver of car #12, Juan-Manuel Correa (USA), is in a stable condition and is being treated at the CHU Liège hospital. More information on his condition will be provided when it becomes available. The driver of car #20 Giuliano Alesi (FRA) was checked and declared fit at the medical centre. The FIA is providing support to the event organisers and the relevant authorities, and has commenced an investigation into the incident.

Hubert’s results this season were promising. With two wins at and several other points-scoring finishes, Hubert was proving himself a formidable rookie.

