If you’ve ever been keen on getting your hands on some unique Formula 1 memorabilia, now is your chance. Ferrari Trento, which you might recognize as the sparkling wine brand featured in the bubbly spray on each F1 podium ceremony, is auctioning off autographed podium bottles via F1 Authentics. The money will be donated to a good cause: Race Against Dementia, Jackie Stewart’s charity dedicated to researching dementia and its cure.

As someone who comes from a family deeply impacted by the pain of dementia, I’ve always been a great supporter of Stewart’s cause. He founded the charity after his wife Helen was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia. While there are ways to mitigate its impacts, there are currently no cures for the disease, and it can be devastating. Race Against Dementia aims to contribute to ongoing research designed to help prevent and cure the disease.

Ferrari Trento partners with a charity each season, and this year, F1's official sparkling wine has opted to join forces with Race Against Dementia. If you’re interested in knowing more about the wine, we spent some time at the 2022 United States Grand Prix getting acquainted with CEO Matteo Lunelli. I’m an aspiring wine snob, and this bubbly has found a permanent place on my wine shelf — and in my mom’s gift baskets.



The current F1 Authentics auction will run throughout the season, where you’ll be able to bid on 18 different bottles of Ferrari Trento Blanc de Blanc that were used and autographed by the top-three drivers at multiple races: Melbourne, Baku, Miami, Imola, Monaco, Barcelona, Montréal, Spielberg, Silverstone, Budapest, Spa, Zandvoort, Monza, Singapore, Suzuka, Austin, Mexico City and São Paulo.

“We are proud to support the important work of Race Against Dementia in its quest for speed and innovation in discovering new treatments,” Lunelli said in a press release. “We are also glad that passionate fans of Formula 1 and Ferrari Trento will be able to enjoy these unique bottles as a keepsake of the magnificent races happening this year.”



While we can expect some bottles to run up a high asking price, these bottles are nevertheless a great gift for Formula 1 fans — especially those who headed to the track where these bottles are used.