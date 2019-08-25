We all lost our minds this past Tuesday when Audi announced that its 2020 RS6 Avant is going to be available in the United States. That’s big news. Really, it is. But here’s the thing. A different hot Audi wagon can now be imported to the United States this year too, and now there’s finally one for sale here. Why wait for the RS6 when this RS2 is ready to go already?

As you may be able to tell from the 964 Turbo wheels, the RS2 was built in conjunction Porsche for a few years in the mid-90s. Like the Mercedes 500E, the RS2 was given a comprehensive going-over by the sports car boys from Stuttgart, improving the cars performance in almost every way over the stock 80 Avant the car is based on.

Porsche modified the 2.2 inline five-cylinder under the hood to send 311 horsepower to the ground through Audi’s famous quattro all-wheel-drive system and a six-speed manual transmission. The cooling, braking and exhaust systems also got Porsche’s attention, turning this family wagon into Audi’s first RS monster. If you’re still unconvinced, read Alex Goy’s review of an RS2 we published earlier this year.

This specific car is a 1994 model and was sold new in Turin, Italy. It will be listed shortly on BringATrailer with a clean Colorado title by Farland Classic Restoration out of Englewood, Colorado. The odometer reads about 89000 km and the car received a thorough mechanical servicing in Europe in 2018 and new tires and an A/C service upon arrival in the states. I really like the silver paint on this car, even if it’s less recognizable than the blue paint worn by many other RS2s. In silver, it’s much harder to tell this car from a stock Audi 80 Avant, which seems like the point to me, but the blue isn’t bad either.

The seller claims this car is the only RS2 available in the United States so far, but I wouldn’t be surprised if more follow. The RS2 is the beginning of Audi’s long line of wild performance wagons and if the return of the RS6 to the United States is any indication, demand is high.