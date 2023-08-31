Forget Shelby Mustangs, Buy A Shelby-Tuned Dodge Durango Instead

Shelby American may be best known for the work it does on Mustangs, but Carrol Shelby didn’t always stick to Fords. Back in the late 1990s, you could also get a Shelby-tuned Dodge Durango. Was it necessary? Not at all. But then again, what about tuned cars is actually necessary? You get a Shelby or Saleen Mustang because you want one, not because you need one. Especially these days when Ford already offers so many high-performance options right from the factory.

With the Durango, though, this is your opportunity to own something that essentially no one will recognize until you explain it to them. And even if they still don’t get it, let’s not pretend this 1999 Dodge Durango Shelby SP 360 doesn’t have ’ 90s cool absolutely nailed. Just look at that Viper Blue paint and those white racing stripes, as well as the body kit and the dual exhaust. The wheels are just icing on an already perfectly nostalgic cake.

Under the hood, you get a supercharged 5.9-liter V8 that makes 360 horsepower and 412 lb-ft of torque. Although, it probably won’t feel like you’ve got all that torque under your right foot since it also has a four-speed automatic transmission. But if you’re buying a 25-year-old Shelby Durango, you’re probably not looking to be the absolute fastest car out on the road. You just want to look cool and have fun, and there isn’t a chance in hell that this thing isn’t fun to drive in its own supercharged body-on-frame way.

Plus, unlike a Mustang, the Durango has room for six people. And four of those six people get to sit in sweet Cerullo XR bucket seats. Third-row passengers, however, have to make do with a regular old bench seat, but who doesn’t like picking favorites when giving their friends a ride? You better Venmo your part of the dinner check in a timely manner this time or you get the third row, Kyle.

Oh, and did we mention this is one of only 300 Shelby SP 360s ever built? There are plenty of first-generation Durangos still on the road, but odds are, you’re never going to see another Shelby Durango. This thing is rare. And if it’s your kind of rare, it can be yours as long as you’re willing to spend enough money to outbid everyone else.

