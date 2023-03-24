These Are the Foreign Market Cars You'd Buy if They Were Sold in the U.S.

The VW California Camper van. I grew up with the original Eurovan in the early 90s, and it was pretty much the perfect vehicle for family road trips. Incredibly cool to sleep up top and with a fridge, water tank, and stove a place you could reliably live as you travelled the continent. Recreating those old memories with our own child in a new model would be fantastic.

Used Eurovans are old, tired, high mileage, unreliable and rusty - and still selling for a mint. Older VW camper vans have all the same problems but with more years and miles and less inherent safety added in. And there’s really not a lot else like it on the North American market - which is shocking, given that we’re essentially the land of the family road trip.