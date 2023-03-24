These Are the Foreign Market Cars You'd Buy if They Were Sold in the U.S.

Perusing your responses to the question my friend José asked yesterday has allowed me to confirm something I already long suspected: cars are just better outside these United States. What follows is a list of forbidden wagons, hatchbacks, miniature off-roaders and recreational vehicles that you wish you had the opportunity to buy here at home. If you never stopped to take stock of everything America’s been missing out on, this one’s going to be particularly agonizing. On with the agony!
And Let’s Pack It in After One Slide
GR Yaris. There’s probably already a tune to take it up to the GR Corolla power levels. I’m sure this thing would be an absolute riot.
OR The Focus ST. Not as hot as the Yaris, but probably won’t beat the shit out of you on a daily basis.
Suggested by: MrMcGeein3D and others
What Else Is There to Say?
spaceship van pls
Suggested by: foolio
Look, I’m Sure the Orphans Would Understand
I would trample a parade of orphans to put down a deposit on an E if Honda decided to do the right thing and bring it here.
Suggested by: The NSX Was Only In Development For 4 Years
Sometimes the Answer Is This Little Guy
The Suzuki Jimny. It’s my current go-to in those rare situations when the answer isn’t “Miata”.
Suggested by: UpNorthOz and others
Finally, a Wagon!
The Genesis G70 Shooting Brake. I’m not much of a Hyundai products fan, but I can make an exception for something that’s equal parts functional and good looking. This car is for the parent that hasn’t completely fallen into the bland SUV/midsize sedan pit of mediocrity.
Suggested by: paradsecar
7 / 16
You Want What You Can’t Have, And We Can’t Have Anything With a Friendly Face or Available in a Fun Color
You Want What You Can’t Have, And We Can’t Have Anything With a Friendly Face or Available in a Fun Color
I’d want a LandCruiser 70 with a diesel V8.
Also, my example aside, I find it extremely telling that so many of the vehicles are quirky and quick small sedans/coupes or are now-unobtainable station wagons.
Suggested by: TheSchrat and others
Why Would You Not Sell This Here?
Hymer Venture S
Side note: yes, you can build something like this. My friend did, and it kicks ass. You can also save a lot of money doing it yourself. But you shouldn’t have to, if you don’t want to.
Suggested by: FusiliJerry
Whatever Volkswagen’s Reason, It’s Not Good Enough
The VW California Camper van. I grew up with the original Eurovan in the early 90s, and it was pretty much the perfect vehicle for family road trips. Incredibly cool to sleep up top and with a fridge, water tank, and stove a place you could reliably live as you travelled the continent. Recreating those old memories with our own child in a new model would be fantastic.
Used Eurovans are old, tired, high mileage, unreliable and rusty - and still selling for a mint. Older VW camper vans have all the same problems but with more years and miles and less inherent safety added in. And there’s really not a lot else like it on the North American market - which is shocking, given that we’re essentially the land of the family road trip.
Suggested by: TheWalrus
This Is What Actual Utility Looks Like
FIAT
PANDA
A simple and inexpensive car that does what it’s designed to do with no complaints or frills - something that doesn’t exist in the US market anymore.
Suggested by: crunchwrap
The Alpine We Eventually Get Better Basically Just Be This
Still waiting for the day they announce it for the US market.
Suggested by: LilXanos
It’s One of Our Worst Qualities
RS3 Sportback but ‘Mericans hate hatches or something.
but then at least give us the RSQ3 we love SUVs
Suggested by: ausgezeichnet and others
The Baby NSX We All Deserve
Honda S660 - mid engine, rwd, 6 speed manual, 1800 lbs
would get a turbo bike engine swap eventually
Suggested by: CMyers
The Alphard Puzzles Me But Fair Enough
I know their looks are polarizing, but Toyota Alphard or Lexus LM. America needs a people mover that doesn’t look like a weird bulbous cloud on stilts.
Suggested by: aznriptide859
Zoom Zoom, But Elongated
I’ll be at the Mazda dealership today to buy one new after trading in the sedan
Suggested by: KngT- 60% of the time, it works every time