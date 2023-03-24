These Are the Foreign Market Cars You'd Buy if They Were Sold in the U.S.

These Are the Foreign Market Cars You'd Buy if They Were Sold in the U.S.

If it has a hatch or a wagon, chances are it's in this list!

Adam Ismail
Mostly side view of a Ford Fiesta ST in orange
In fairness, nobody’s getting the Fiesta ST anymore after this year.
Image: Ford

Perusing your responses to the question my friend José asked yesterday has allowed me to confirm something I already long suspected: cars are just better outside these United States. What follows is a list of forbidden wagons, hatchbacks, miniature off-roaders and recreational vehicles that you wish you had the opportunity to buy here at home. If you never stopped to take stock of everything America’s been missing out on, this one’s going to be particularly agonizing. On with the agony!

And Let’s Pack It in After One Slide

And Let’s Pack It in After One Slide

Front quarter view of a Toyota GR Yaris in white
Toyota GR Yaris
Image: Toyota

GR Yaris. There’s probably already a tune to take it up to the GR Corolla power levels. I’m sure this thing would be an absolute riot.

OR The Focus ST. Not as hot as the Yaris, but probably won’t beat the shit out of you on a daily basis.

Suggested by: MrMcGeein3D and others

What Else Is There to Say?

What Else Is There to Say?

Front-quarter view of a Hyundai Staria van in black
Hyundai Staria
Image: Hyundai

spaceship van pls

Suggested by: foolio

Look, I’m Sure the Orphans Would Understand

Look, I’m Sure the Orphans Would Understand

Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen poses with a special edition Honda E in red
A champion in our hearts, and Max Verstappen
Image: Honda

I would trample a parade of orphans to put down a deposit on an E if Honda decided to do the right thing and bring it here.

Suggested by: The NSX Was Only In Development For 4 Years

Sometimes the Answer Is This Little Guy

Sometimes the Answer Is This Little Guy

An image of a green Suzuki Jimny driving through a water splash
Suzuki Jimny
Image: Suzuki

The Suzuki Jimny. It’s my current go-to in those rare situations when the answer isn’t “Miata”.

Suggested by: UpNorthOz and others

Finally, a Wagon!

Finally, a Wagon!

Side view of a Genesis G70 Shooting Brake in silver
Genesis G70 Shooting Brake
Image: Genesis

The Genesis G70 Shooting Brake. I’m not much of a Hyundai products fan, but I can make an exception for something that’s equal parts functional and good looking. This car is for the parent that hasn’t completely fallen into the bland SUV/midsize sedan pit of mediocrity.

Suggested by: paradsecar

You Want What You Can’t Have, And We Can’t Have Anything With a Friendly Face or Available in a Fun Color

You Want What You Can’t Have, And We Can’t Have Anything With a Friendly Face or Available in a Fun Color

Front-quarter view of a new Toyota Land Cruiser 70 pickup in beige yellow
Toyota Land Cruiser 70
Image: Toyota

I’d want a LandCruiser 70 with a diesel V8.

Also, my example aside, I find it extremely telling that so many of the vehicles are quirky and quick small sedans/coupes or are now-unobtainable station wagons.

Suggested by: TheSchrat and others

Why Would You Not Sell This Here?

Why Would You Not Sell This Here?

Credit: RVTravel via YouTube

Hymer Venture S

Side note: yes, you can build something like this. My friend did, and it kicks ass. You can also save a lot of money doing it yourself. But you shouldn’t have to, if you don’t want to.

Suggested by: FusiliJerry

Whatever Volkswagen’s Reason, It’s Not Good Enough

Whatever Volkswagen’s Reason, It’s Not Good Enough

Front-quarter view of a two-tone Volkswagen California camper van in white and red, with the roof tent extended
Volkswagen California
Image: Volkswagen

The VW California Camper van. I grew up with the original Eurovan in the early 90s, and it was pretty much the perfect vehicle for family road trips. Incredibly cool to sleep up top and with a fridge, water tank, and stove a place you could reliably live as you travelled the continent. Recreating those old memories with our own child in a new model would be fantastic.

Used Eurovans are old, tired, high mileage, unreliable and rusty - and still selling for a mint. Older VW camper vans have all the same problems but with more years and miles and less inherent safety added in. And there’s really not a lot else like it on the North American market - which is shocking, given that we’re essentially the land of the family road trip.

Suggested by: TheWalrus

This Is What Actual Utility Looks Like

This Is What Actual Utility Looks Like

Front-quarter view of a Fiat Panda Cross Hybrid in blue.
Fiat Panda
Image: Fiat

FIAT

PANDA

A simple and inexpensive car that does what it’s designed to do with no complaints or frills - something that doesn’t exist in the US market anymore.

Suggested by: crunchwrap

The Alpine We Eventually Get Better Basically Just Be This

The Alpine We Eventually Get Better Basically Just Be This

Front-quarter view of a blue Alpine A110 R turning onto a street in a Japanese city
Alpine A110 R
Image: Alpine

Still waiting for the day they announce it for the US market.

Suggested by: LilXanos

It’s One of Our Worst Qualities

It’s One of Our Worst Qualities

Mostly side view of an Audi RS3 Sportback in red
Audi RS3 Sportback
Image: Audi

RS3 Sportback but ‘Mericans hate hatches or something.

but then at least give us the RSQ3 we love SUVs

Suggested by: ausgezeichnet and others

The Baby NSX We All Deserve

The Baby NSX We All Deserve

Front-quarter view of a Honda S660 in off-white/cream turning onto a city street
Honda S660
Image: Honda

Honda S660 - mid engine, rwd, 6 speed manual, 1800 lbs

would get a turbo bike engine swap eventually

Suggested by: CMyers

The Alphard Puzzles Me But Fair Enough

The Alphard Puzzles Me But Fair Enough

Image of a Toyota Alphard in white on a cliffside road
Toyota Alphard
Image: Toyota

I know their looks are polarizing, but Toyota Alphard or Lexus LM. America needs a people mover that doesn’t look like a weird bulbous cloud on stilts.

Suggested by: aznriptide859

Zoom Zoom, But Elongated

Zoom Zoom, But Elongated

Rear-quarter view of a Mazda 6 wagon in gray.
Mazda 6 Wagon
Image: Mazda

I’ll be at the Mazda dealership today to buy one new after trading in the sedan

Suggested by: KngT- 60% of the time, it works every time

