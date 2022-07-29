If you want to celebrate over 75 years of the best-selling vehicle in North America, you’re going to have to dig deeper than advertised in your pocket for it. Ford Authority reports that the Heritage Edition package for the F-150 will cost you $1,975. At first.

First, let’s recap . The F-150 Heritage Edition is a special edition package that’s made to commemorate 75 years of F-Series pickups. It’s specifically a visual package. You get a choice of five two-tone paint options (all with black roofs), black grille, and dark alloy wheels. Inside, there’s a Heritage Edition logo embossed on the center armrest and a Slate Gray-colored interior, and… that’s it. Not too special. But if you want this package, it requires a very specific set of options that will end up costing you over $6,000 for this nothing burger of a celebration of the F Series.



Buyers will only be able to equip the Heartaige package on F-150 XLT Supercrews with the 5.5-foot bed. That trim and configuration starts at $44,765 before any options. From there, you have to equip the XLT High Equipment Group. It’s $5,955 worth of features like chrome exterior trim, heated seats, and a remote start system. You also have to choose specific powertrains. This means no 3.3-liter V6, 3.5-liter Ecoboost, or 3.5-liter PowerBoost Hybrid. This also means you have to drop another $1,285 on the 2.7-liter V6 or $2,335 on the 5.0 Coyote V8. For the sake of this, I’ll add the 5.0 V8. Don’t worry, you’re not done.



On top of the packages and engine choices, you also have to equip the XLT Sport Appearance Package. That’s $465 worth of “sporty” trim pieces like body-color bumpers, special cloth sport seats, and chrome exhaust tip.



All in, you going to have to pay over $52,000 for a $45,00 truck to get a $1,975 appearance package. You’d have to be a serious F-150 fan to see the value in this package.

