Ford Shelby GT350 Owners Class Action Suit Given The Go-Ahead By Court

Ford made waves when it debuted the Shelby GT350 for 2015.More than just a track-focused GT, Ford was after the best. Cars like the Porsche 911 GT3 and BMW M4 were benchmarked during its development. Some owners say the final product isn’t what was promised as The Drive reports that a suit filed by some 2016 model year GT350 owners in 2017 over its track capability will be allowed to move forward.

The suit claims that the base and Technology Package equipped 2016 cars, while advertised as track ready, lacked the auxiliary cooling systems necessary to perform on the track. Higher trim levels came equipped with transmission differential and oil coolers that allowed them to maintain operating temperatures under track conditions, while the owners say it’s common for their cars to enter a limp mode under hard use.



Pasadena, California law firm Hagens Berman, claims:



“In reality, Plaintiffs say, the Base and Technology package versions of the cars were intentionally designed without coolers in order to inflate Ford’s profits margins. As a result, the Base and Tech cars could not complete a full ‘Track Day’ without going into ‘Limp Mode.’”

Ford is saying that the limp mode is a safety feature designed to protect critical components from overheating and damage. But presiding Judge Federico A. Moreno isn’t buying it. In his order, he calls out Ford saying they should know better with their racing and performance history.

