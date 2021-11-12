Ford announced a slew of special editions for the Mustang today. There’s a Heritage Edition for the GT500, adding such exclusive benefits as “stripes” and “a different silver-blue color. ” There’s an even more expensive Heritage Edition, where the stripes are hand-painted. And then, for the four-cylinder, there’s this: A vent. Have fun with your vent.

In the interest of fairness to Ford, the Ecoboost Mustang’s new Coastal Limited Edition adds a bit more than just the vent. There are pinstripes running from the hood back to the trunk, badges on the door sills, unique wheels, a blacked-out grille, and a badge on the dash. Ford’s press release also mentions a “pedestal rear spoiler,” but they appear to have forgotten to add that to the car they used for photos. Curious.

The big difference from the standard Mustang, though, is the side scoop. It’s a callback to Shelbys of yore, where the intakes directed air back to cool the rear brakes. On the Coastal Limited Edition, however, they’re a style piece — Ford makes no mention of any function they add to the car.

Now, adding purely aesthetic features is by no means a bad way to create a special edition car. Every Toyota 86 owner will go into a Homer Simpson-like drool when shown the car’s incredibly gorgeous, but purely cosmetic Hakone Edition. Even the Buick Grand National was just an appearance package for the Regal T-Type — but we all know which of the two you’d want, right?

The difference, I think, is that neither the Hakone Edition nor the Grand National went out of their way to mess with the character lines of their respective base cars. The current Mustang is one of the best-looking body styles in the history of the nameplate, with clean, smooth lines running front to back. The Coastal Limited Edition looks at those lines, and interrupts them with a vent that almost lines up — but not quite.

The Boostang is a good car, with its torquey four-cylinder and rifle-bolt shifter. If you’re in the market for one, you’ve got good taste. Just, save yourself the two grand on the Coastal Limited Edition — you’ll need it for rear tires soon enough anyway.