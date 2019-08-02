Photo: Toyota

Hey gang. It’s Friday. We made it to the end of another week! I think it’s time for a little self-care, don’t you? I can think of nothing better to make yourself feel rejuvenated and sparkly new just in time for the weekend than gazing upon the oh-so-green Toyota 86 Hakone Edition. And for just over $2,000 more than the regular 86 GT, you can gaze on it every day.



As we told you this spring when the package was announced for the U.S. market, the Hakone Edition won’t come with any power upgrades. There will be a few creature comfort additions like heated seats and dual-zone climate control, but really this package only exists to bring more beauty into this world. And a few more Gs to Toyota’s coffers.

The Hakone edition is available on the 86's mid-level GT trim, which normally has an MSRP $28,785. If you want all the glory that is a deep green car with 17-inch bronze wheels, black trim and a black spoiler you’ll have to pony up $30,825, according to Autoblog. The automatic will set you back even more, but that serves you right for getting this car without a clutch.



The interior is also slightly different as well, with brighter two-tone interior with black and tan Alcantara seats. But everything else about the car remains the same: the same old (and I do mean old; the 86 debuted at the Tokyo Motor Show in 2011, if you can believe it) a 2.0-liter four-cylinder boxer engine putting out 205 horsepower and 156 pound-feet of torque. Or 200 HP and 151 lb-ft on the automatic, if you’re into that sort of thing.

The 86 may be old but it’s still a ton of fun, and it’s never looked better. What a time to be alive!

