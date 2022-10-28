Ford has allegedly been sharing secrets . And now, after a 15-day trial, a judge and jury have ordered the Detroit automaker to pay $104.6 million in damages for “ breaching a 2004 licensing contract and misappropriating trade secrets,” to an Austin, Texas-based software company, as reported Automotive News.

Back in the late 1990s, Ford entered into a contract with Versata, a software company that licensed its software to Ford for over 17 years . According to the company, its software allowed Ford’s engineers and marketing reps work together on things like vehicle design, internationally . The main feature of the software was the ability to have real-time, seamless updates.



The contract held Ford to paying yearly licensing fees in the millions . But according to Versata, Ford had allegedly copied Versata’s software and moved forward with ending its contract with the software company. That 2014 offer for licensing was $17 million annually.

Ford said in a statement, “ While we respect the jury’s decision, we believe the facts and the law do not support this outcome. Ford will appeal the verdict.”

The jury- awarded Versata $104.6 million in damages included $82.2 million for breaching the contract, $59.9 million for damaging trade secrets, and $22.4 million for trade secret misappropriation. Or rather that the trade secret (the software) was taken or disclosed without Versata’s consent.

