Ford Offers Free Program To Teach You How To Drive Your Shelby GT500 Good

Photo : Kristen Lee ( Jalopnik )

The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is so fast, guys. Zoom! Whoosh! Power! Speed! Acceleration! All that zoom-whoosh-power-speed-acceleration might actually be too much for everyone. So there’s a special Ford school you can attend and learn how to drive your snakepony car more goodly.

Free to all owners of the new Shelby GT500, the GT500 Track Attack is a program offered by Ford and Ford Performance Racing School, according to a company press release.

Though not the first owner program the automaker has offered, it will be the first one at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina, which is Ford Performance Racing School’s new location . (It used to be held at the Utah Motorsports Campus outside of Salt Lake City, but Geely bought it last year.)

Owners will get to learn about the handling characteristics and performance of their cars in a safe, controlled environment. The GT500 comes with 760 horsepower; it is my professional opinion that any kind of handling and performance experimentation should absolutely take place on a closed course.

Instructors will be on hand to educate owners about cornering, braking, launching, and the car’s drive modes. There’s a classroom portion, a road course portion, and a four-wide drag strip. Ford will also provide the cars, so you don’t have to worry about wear and tear on your own.

Again, this is all free for owners. You’re just responsible for your own travel and hotel. There’s an optional second day of hoonage in a Ford Mustang GT, too.

If you got a GT500, consider the program. Imagine all the money you’ll save in tires alone!