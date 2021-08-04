1980 Dodge Challenger - $4,500

The seller of this Dodge Challenger says the most frequent comment is “I haven’t seen one of those in 30 years!”

And yes, I said Dodge Challenger.

The second-generation of the Dodge Challenger was really a Mitsubishi Galant Lambda with a Dodge badge slapped on it. This car has a 2.6-liter inline four making 105 HP, driving the rear wheels through a manual transmission.

The seller says that the body could use some love, but it’s been mechanically restored. Everything works — including the A/C — and the car just completed the Rust Belt Ramble of the LeMons Rally.

This forgotten Challenger is $4,500 on Facebook Marketplace in Canal Winchester, Ohio, and the seller is also looking for trades in the form of toterhomes, ambulances and box trucks.