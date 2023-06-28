The Cult of Cars, Racing and Everything That Moves You.
Unpaved

Ford Made A Bronco For Fighting Wildfires

Ford donated a modified Bronco SUV to the Bandelier National Monument to help monitor the threat of wildfires across the region

By
Owen Bellwood
A photo of the red and white Ford Bronco fire truck.
Is there nothing the Bronco can’t do?
Photo: Ford

Since its launch in 2021, the new Ford Bronco has proven that it can do an awful lot of stuff. In its entry-level guise, it’s a good-looking SUV with space for all your camping kit, and at the Raptor level it’s a formidable off-roader that can tackle a lot of terrain. Now, it’s on to help battle wildfires after Ford donated a Bronco to crews at the Bandelier National Monument.

Ford created the fire-fighting edition in partnership with service vehicle specialists Darley. The truck is based on a Bronco Badlands edition and equipped with the Sasquatch off-road pack. It will serve as a command unit for forest firefighters across the park and, as such, it’s equipped with all kinds of communication and surveillance gear. Kit onboard includes a state-of-the-art government communication system, including satellite and antenna connections, as well as a drone that can provide live video feedback to the truck.

A photo of the trunk in the fire fighting Bronco and its drone.
The drone offers a live feed of fires in the area.
Photo: Ford

Other specialized hardware includes a grille guard, a factory-installed Warn winch, a set of beadlock wheels, and a roof rack fitted with a light bar, search and emergency lights, and siren. 

Ford and Darley fitted the Bronco with a grille guard, factory-installed Warn winch, a set of beadlock wheels, and a roof rack fitted with a light bar that also incorporates emergency lights and a siren. All that is finished off with a slick red and white livery, with a red Bronco badge up front really popping off on the grille. It looks good.

“It’s a four-door mountain goat made to carry firefighting rangers so they can quickly coordinate where emergency units need to be,” said Dave Rivers, Ford enthusiast brand manager.

A photo of the rear quarter of a Ford Bronco fire truck.
I would like a go in the Bronco fire truck.
Photo: Ford

The truck is actually the first of two specialist vehicles being developed by Ford and Darley for donation to the National Park Services and a firefighting agency, which Ford says will be revealed in due course.

The trucks are being donated as part of the firm’s Ford Bronco Wild Fund. The fund works to protect public land in America and has so far donated more than $3.7 million to organizations such as America’s State Parks, National Forest Foundation, Outward Bound, and Sons of Smokey.