Ford Made A Bronco For Fighting Wildfires

Since its launch in 2021, the new Ford Bronco has proven that it can do an awful lot of stuff. In its entry-level guise, it’s a good-looking SUV with space for all your camping kit, and at the Raptor level it’s a formidable off-roader that can tackle a lot of terrain. Now, it’s on to help battle wildfires after Ford donated a Bronco to crews at the Bandelier National Monument.



Ford created the fire-fighting edition in partnership with service vehicle specialists Darley. The truck is based on a Bronco Badlands edition and equipped with the Sasquatch off-road pack. It will serve as a command unit for forest firefighters across the park and, as such, it’s equipped with all kinds of communication and surveillance gear. Kit onboard includes a state-of-the-art government communication system, including satellite and antenna connections, as well as a drone that can provide live video feedback to the truck.

Ford and Darley fitted the Bronco with a grille guard, factory-installed Warn winch, a set of beadlock wheels, and a roof rack fitted with a light bar that also incorporates emergency lights and a siren. All that is finished off with a slick red and white livery, with a red Bronco badge up front really popping off on the grille. It looks good .

“It’s a four-door mountain goat made to carry firefighting rangers so they can quickly coordinate where emergency units need to be,” said Dave Rivers, Ford enthusiast brand manager.

The truck is actually the first of two specialist vehicles being developed by Ford and Darley for donation to the National Park Services and a firefighting agency, which Ford says will be revealed in due course.

The trucks are being donated as part of the firm’s Ford Bronco Wild Fund. The fund works to protect public land in America and has so far donated more than $3.7 million to organizations such as America’s State Parks, National Forest Foundation, Outward Bound, and Sons of Smokey.