Ford Is Putting A Lot Of Tech Features Lightning Buyers Want In One New Trim For 2024

Ford isn’t letting things like quality or production troubles stop the company from updating its F-150 Lightning EV. While some buyers may be frustrated about the long wait or not being able to find one (that isn’t marked up) on dealer lots, Ford is giving buyers more to look forward to with each passing model year. For 2024, the Lightning gets a new trim level called F-150 Lightning Flash, with some tech features that the name might suggest .

Based on the Lightning XLT, the most important standard feature is the extended-range battery. This gives the Flash 320 miles of range.



Inside, there’s a standard 15-inch portrait-oriented LCD touchscreen, B&O eight-speaker sound system with subwoofer, a wireless phone charger, and Ford’s Intelligent Access. This is a bundle of Ford’s SecuriCode keyless entry pad on the driver’s door, pu sh-button start, and approach detection.



The Flash also comes standard with truck tech that should help drivers use their F-150 in a variety of different situations. There’s a standard power rear tailgate with integrated step and work surface, a heat pump for buyers in colder climates, and a tow tech package. This bundles trailer backup assist, trailer brake controller, smart hitch, onboard bed scales, trailer reverse guidance, and smart trailer tow connection into one large standard feature. For buyers who want hands-free driving assistance, BlueCruise is an option on the Flash as well. None of this is cheap of course. Buyers will have to open their wallets and part with $69,995 to get into an F-150 Lightning Flash



Ford says online ordering for the 2024 F-150 Lightning Flash will be available starting in early 2024 though no official sale date has been announced yet. So buyers ordering their trucks will see them sometime in 2024. Hopefully.

