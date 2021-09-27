In March, the company was forced to recall as many as 1,200 Mach- Es in the US due to loose subframe bolts. This recall was followed by another in Canada earlier this month due to issues with the glue holding the sunroof and windscreen in place.

It turns out that the problem wasn’t limited to Mustangs sold in Canada , as Ford has now issued a similar recall for Mach-Es sold in the US.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Ford has published two recalls for its Mustang Mach-E in the US. .

The first recall affects the windscreen mounting on the Mach-E, which the NHTSA says “may not have been properly bonded to the vehicle”. The agency warned that this manufacturing mishap could cause the windscreen to come out in the event of a crash.

The recall affects 17,692 vehicles in the US.

In order to stop the electric Mustang from doing its best Elva impression, Ford dealers will remove and reinstall the windshield, free of charge. The company is expected to contact owners about the fix in October.

The second recall impacts 13,544 vehicles sold in the US and relates to the adhesive holding the glass roof in place, which the NHTSA also says could detach.

To fix this issue, Ford dealers across the US will apply additional glue to the affected cars.

It sounds like a simple fix for the affected vehicles, but it’s another hiccup in the roll out of Ford’s first mainstream electric car.

