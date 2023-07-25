There Is Absolutely No Way You Remembered The Ford Explorer NBX Off-Road Trim Package

Rugged, outdoorsy, off-road focused trims seem to be all the rage now. While many of these models and their buyers will probably never venture on anything more rough than a dirt road, that still hasn’t stopped automakers, from Toyota and its TRD and Adventure trims to GMC and its AT4 trims. Ford has recently got in on it as well. Aside from the Bronco, models like the Explorer and Expedition have their Timberline trims. While it’s not some trail-blasting extreme off-road trim, it looks the part and has a few goodies to match. What you probably didn’t realize is that Ford offered something similar on the Explorer and Expedition 20 years ago.

The third-generation Explorer was a big seller for Ford. It received its first top to bottom redesign since the model’s introduction. It was still body-on-frame and retained its V6 and V8 engine choices as well as popular trims like the XLT and loaded Eddie Bauer. Buyers wanting something a bit more rugged could either option for the XLT Sport trim that got all-terrain tires and four- or all-wheel drive, or go elsewhere and buy something else. Or they could dig into the Explorer’s ordering books for a little known trim offered during the 2003-2004 model year.



Positioned as a package on the XLT that sat above the XLT Sport but right below the Eddie Bauer, buyers could order an Explorer XLT NBX. Outside, the differences were subtle. The main change on the NBX was the addition of a Yakima LoadWarrior roof rack basket with a built in cargo net. Other exterior features were front tow hooks, 17-inch wheels with thick all-terrain tires, body side cladding and black side steps. Inside, there was tougher seat upholstery, a cargo area liner with matching storage bag and rubber floor mats with deep channels for liquid run off. Off-road goodies came in the form of a four wheel drive system with two speed transfer case and underbody skid plates. Buyers could also choose between the 4.0 liter V6 or 4.6 liter V8.



If you wanted a bit more room with your NBX and the Explorer wasn’t enough, Ford offered the trim on the Expedition for the 2004 model year. The Expedition NBX took things a bit further. While it wasn’t offered with the Yakima roof basket, opting for the Expedition XLT NBX got you standard V8 power from Ford’s 5.4 liter V8. You also got four-wheel drive with a two-speed transfer case, Bilstein shocks, skid plates, front tow hooks and 165/70R17 all terrain tires wrapped around steel wheels.



Adjusted for inflation, pricing for these NBX trims lines right up with what automakers are charging for similar models today. An Explorer NBX with the V6 started at $31,645 or just over $52,000 in 2023; the Explorer NBX V8 was $33,870 or just over $56,000. The Expedition NBX was the priciest, costing $39,520 in 2004 or $65,532 in 2023 dollars.



While Ford wouldn’t offer another rugged NBX like trim until the Timberline in 2021, it’s interesting to think that something like that was offered so long ago. With the hundreds of thousands of Explorers sold over the 2003 and 2004 model years, it’s safe to assume that not many buyers optioned for the NBX seeing as we’re just learning about the trim 20 years after it was offered.

