The Ford Motor Company is struggling to satiate the demand for its vehicles. In its October sales report, Ford stated that vehicle sales are down ten percent compared to October 2022, while orders for 2023 model-year vehicles are up 134 percent. Customers placed over 52,000 orders for the 2023 Ford Super Duty in five days. The constraints on vehicle production will undoubtedly ease over time, and Ford will be able to convert those orders into sales eventually. Though, Ford does have accomplishments to boast about: its electric vehicle sales.

Ford’s press release noted, “Ford’s electric vehicle momentum continued in October with sales of its EV lineup up 120 percent over last year, about two times the rate of growth of the overall EV segment.” Whil e an over doubling of sales is nothing to scoff at, there’s a major caveat to that increase. In the United States, Ford only offered a single electric vehicle in 2021, the Ford Mustang Mach-E. Since then, Ford has introduced the F-150 Lightning electric pick-up truck and the E-Transit electric van. I would be shocked if Ford didn’t have a significant increase in EV sales after expanding its electric offering from a single model to three.

Advertisement

The release’s hyperbole might be a bit jading, it’s clear that there is a demand for electric vehicles and Ford is the first choice for most customers. The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning is the best-selling electric truck in the United States. October 2022 was the best sales month for the F-150 Lightning since it was introduced. The Ford E-Transit is the country’s best-selling electric van. The overall sales picture for Ford might be lackluster, but there are plenty of indicators that the future is looking bright for the venerable automaker.