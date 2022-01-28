It’s pretty messed up that we have to come to expect things like this, but we all know markups on the Ford Bronco Raptor are coming. The hardcore version of the Bronco hasn’t even rolled down the production line yet, but as Cars Direct reports, dealers are already estimating how much they’re going to overcharge for them. My own little investigation has confirmed the rumor.

Advertisement

The Bronco is still one of the hottest vehicles on the market right now. Markups and ordering problems have been rampant, and it’s going to get even worse with the Bronco Raptor. With its twin-turbo 400 horsepower V6, unique fenders and flares, and desert blasting off-road suspension, none of that comes cheap with its $69,995 base price. To get an idea of just how deep you’ll have to dig into your pockets for one, Cars Direct got in touch with the highest-volume Ford dealership in California, Galpin Ford. A salesperson there estimated the dealership will be selling Bronco Raptors for $25,000 over sticker:



According to a salesperson at Galpin Ford — one of the highest-volume Ford dealers — the 2022 Bronco Raptor will have “at least” a $25,000 markup. While that’s merely an estimate since the dealership hasn’t received their initial allocation figures, it’s worth noting that this is already their current markup on in-stock Broncos.

The salesperson also said they don’t expect markups to hit $30,000 to $40,000, which I call bull on. We’ve seen regular examples of the Bronco come close to six figures, with flippers charging those prices easily.

I called a few other local dealerships to see if I could get an estimate. A manager from Raceway Ford, a dealership in Riverside, California said he had no idea when they’d get any Bronco Raptors but that he expects $10,000 to $15,000 over sticker. He thinks they may be custom order only.

A salesperson at another dealership, Norm Reeves Ford in Cerritos, told me he doesn’t expect to see the Bronco Raptor without markups. When I asked if there will be markups he replied, “Oh yeah. Anything Raptor we usually put markups on.” He said they’d possibly be doing $20,000 to $30,000 over sticker on their Bronco Raptors.

So if you’re planning to order a Bronco Raptor, be prepared to drop some serious money on one. And please share your experiences if you do order one. I fully expect to see a worse situation with the Raptor than we saw with the regular Bronco trims.