For Sale: A Super Low Mileage Ford Super Duty That Was Only Ever Driven on a Property

The workhorse that is heavy-duty pickups seem to last forever. And with the wild car market the last few years, some have shown up for sale for as much as a brand new ½ ton or ¾ ton pickup. But as the market has cooled and prices slowly start to sort of get back to normal, some interesting things are showing up for sale. Take this 2004 Ford F-450 Super Duty Chassis Cab listed on Bring a Trailer.



Advertisement

In nearly 20 years, this Super Duty has a grand total of just 13.2 miles on the odometer. If you’re like me, you’re probably wondering who the hell bought a brand new Super Duty only to not use it in two decades.

46% Off Greenworks Electric Pressure Washer Banish grime

Amazon's Choice pressure washer has incredible reach and incredible power—with adjustable nozzles and a soap nozzle too. Buy for $102 at Amazon Advertisement

With the original window sticker in the listing showing an MSRP of $41,225 some commented that dropping over $40,000 for a work truck like this only to never use it is madness. But it’s not quite as bad as it seems.



Advertisement

The miles are so low on this Super Duty because it was only ever driven on the original owner’s property, as the seller commented why it is such low miles and is in near new condition.



A gentleman that owns a welding company purchased the truck new. He decided after purchase to semi-retire so he didn’t build the truck into the unit he was planning. He regularly started it and moved it but obviously as the mileage indicates did not drive it off his property!

Advertisement

So other than moving around the property here and there, this thing sat in storage for the last 20 years until the owner got tired of it. But whoever wins the auction will have a gem of a platform to build on. This F-450 is equipped with the 6.0 liter Power Stroke turbodiesel V8. That 325 horsepower and 560 lb-ft of stump-pulling torque gets routed to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual transmission and a dual-range transfer case.



Advertisement

Inside, it’s not as workhouse as its exterior would make it seem. It’s equipped with everything you would expect to get in an early ‘ 00s pickup truck. There are cloth- covered seats, a full set of gauges and auxiliary gauges , a power driver’s seat, automatic climate control, power windows and locks, and a CD/cassette stereo system, if you even have any of those to play. T he possibilities are endless, in other words . Someone needing a work truck could definitely get some use out it . Personally, between the turbodiesel engine, and its four-wheel drive system, I’d turn it into some kind of wild RV overlander or something.



Advertisement

As of this writing the auction is nearly over with the current bid sitting at a not-so -bad (?) $21,250.

