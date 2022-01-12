Here’s a dumb question: Would you rather own a new car or a 22-year-old car? Assume they’re identical in function, options, even color. They’re even almost exactly the same price, but the new one is safer, gets better fuel economy, and didn’t spend over two decades under the ownership of a fire department. Who in their right mind would buy the old one?

Or, to rephrase the question: What the hell is wrong with Bring A Trailer buyers?

This F-350 Super Duty sold on Bring A Trailer today for $55,500. That’s nearly double the truck’s original $29,935 MSRP — and a mere $560 less than a comparatively-optioned new truck. Ford hasn’t discontinued the chassis cab, but the company has doubled the truck’s torque output. Please, someone, explain the logic here.

Clearly this isn’t a supply and demand situation, since the supply of F-350s hasn’t shrunk commensurately with the rise in price. Sure, there’s a chip shortage limiting new truck production, but there is also an ever-increasing number of used trucks up for grabs. No, there’s more than sheer Super Duty market forces at play here.

Judging by the comments on the auction, the real draw of this decades-old truck is its engine: The 7.3 PowerStroke. One of history’s most durable engines, if pervading online wisdom is to be believed. If it’s so indestructible, though, is the low mileage really such a draw?

That same PowerStroke engine can be had for just over $30,000 if you don’t mind mileage that just about matches the price. If you’re dead-set on a manual transmission, that’s out there too. Do you absolutely require that engine be in a chassis cab? Here’s one for under $13,000.

Bring A Trailer is no stranger to absurd sale prices, and the upward trend shows no sign of stopping. Still, this seems like a stretch even for BaT. Please, someone, explain how this sale price makes sense so I don’t wake up in a cold sweat about it in the middle of the night for the rest of my life.