Florida Woman Crashes Nissan Altima Into Restaurant, Injuring 20

Customers eating dinner at Thai Meal in Plantation, Florida got a rude surprise Friday evening when a woman drove her red Nissan Altima through the front windows and into the restaurant. According to ClickOrlando.com, 20 people were injured in the crash, although only nine were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Thankfully, no one was killed in what could easily have been an absolutely devastating wreck.

According to local police, the crash took place a little after 6:30 p.m. They reportedly believe the driver was trying to park her car when she somehow managed to instead drive through the restaurant with enough speed to hospitalize quite a few people, including two women who are pregnant.

Advertisement

Angel Soler was in the restaurant at the time of the crash and told ClickOrlando that when the car came through the window, one of the customers’ biggest concerns was that someone might have been trapped under the car.

“There was a lot of screaming. There was a lot of shouting. Everybody was trying to see if there was anybody under the car,” he said.

Advertisement Advertisement

Speaking to ClickOrlando about the pregnant women who were injured, Angie Culver said, “They were crying; they were terrified. It was scary for them! A car just came flying at them.”

Which is completely understandable. It’s not every day that a car crashes through the front of a restaurant while you’re eating, sending glass flying everywhere. That’s bound to mess you up for a bit, especially if you’re pregnant. The good news is, it doesn’t sound like any complications with their pregnancies have been reported so far.

Advertisement

Police told ClickOrlando that they’re still investigating the cause of the crash, since, apparently, “Altima driver” isn’t technically something they can put on an official report. Even if it should be.