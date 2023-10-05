Fisker Ocean Flipper Fails

You really do love to see it. A week ago, a 2023 Fisker Ocean One appeared on Cars & Bids. The Ocean will get a full production run, but there are only going to be 5,000 Ocean Ones, making this car relatively rare. But at the time, we questioned whether the demand was really there for yet another electric crossover from a new automaker that very few people have heard of. Would bidders really be willing to roll the dice and pay big bucks just to get their hands on a Fisker Ocean One? As it turns out, no, they were not.

The auction ended today, with a high bid of $65,000, but that wasn’t enough to meet the reserve, so the car didn’t sell. Womp, womp. But hey, at least we have proof that flipping a Fisker isn’t the best idea. It just doesn’t have the brand recognition that even Rivian had in the beginning. And while we don’t doubt that it’s nice to drive, there are plenty of other electric crossovers you can buy for $75,000 or whatever the reserve price was. That’s probably a smart move on Fisker’s part but not the flipper’s.

That said, it also didn’t help that the seller was pretty cagey about why they were selling the car in the first place. It already had 1,700 miles on it, so it’s not like the seller got their delivery and immediately decided to try to turn a profit. Maybe they drove it, and, for whatever reason, it just didn’t fit their needs. Maybe they underestimated how difficult owning an electric car without home charging can be. Those are completely understandable reasons for selling soon after buying.

It’s also possible that they got tired of waiting, bought something else, and instead of canceling their order and losing the $5,000 non-refundable deposit, they decided to take delivery and try selling it to get their money back. But if that was what happened, why put 1,700 miles on it before putting it up for auction? But regardless of why the seller was getting rid of it, it’s always nice to see buyers refuse to pay more than sticker for a used car, even if it’s a rare one.