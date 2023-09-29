Someone Is Already Trying To Flip A Fisker Ocean

Against all odds, Henrik Fisker’s latest car company actually built a car. And not just a single car, either. Production numbers aren’t particularly high just yet, but the Fisker Ocean is officially rolling off the assembly line at Magna Steyr’s factory in Austria. Considering how many companies fail to get to that point, it’s a huge accomplishment. So of course someone is already trying to flip one on Cars & Bids.

Of course, the seller wasn’t willing to risk too much on this auction, so they’re not selling it with no reserve. What the reserve price is, though, is still a mystery. We wouldn’t be surprised if it’s conveniently set right at whatever the seller paid for it, because why should they risk not making money on a brand-new car they reserved? If that’s the case, with the battery, motors and other options included on this particular Fisker Ocean, expect it to sell for something north of $75,000 or not at all.

To be fair to the Ocean, you can actually get one for way less than that. The base front-wheel-drive model starts at $37,499, which is a surprisingly reasonable price for an EV from such a new automaker. And the specs really aren’t bad, either. It comes with 250 miles of range and can hit 60 mph in a claimed 6.9 seconds.

The Ocean that’s being flipped, however, is a dual-motor example that comes with 360 miles of range, and its zero-to-60 time drops to a quite-quick 3.7 seconds. The mid-range model is probably the one to get, offering the bigger battery pack and all-wheel drive for only $49,999. That’s not cheap, but it’s also a lot less than the $68,999 Fisker charges for the top trim.

Doug recently reviewed the Ocean, and it sounds like a pretty neat little electric crossover. But since both Fisker and the Ocean are so new, build quality and reliability are still complete unknowns. Maybe a loaded Ocean is worth it to the right buyer, but we’re really not sure how many of those people actually exist. Still, we’ll be keeping an eye on the auction to see what happens. Maybe there really is more demand for an early build from a brand-new electric automaker than we think. But if we’re being honest, there’s probably not.