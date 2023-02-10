Every Detail, Reference, And Easter Egg in the First 'Fast X' Trailer

We’ve waited many long months, but the Fast X trailer is finally here. Everyone more or less expected something to come up around Super Bowl time, but I don’t think any of us expected the sheer number of details that would show up to kick off the Saga’s end. Brian is back, Cipher’s out of her weird box, and Jason Momoa managed to kidnap Dom’s son. First rule of the Fast Franchise, Jason: You don’t mess with family.



I’ve watched this trailer an entirely healthy number of times, and I’m here to break down all the details, references, and Easter eggs I can find. If I miss anything, though, let me know — hop into the comments with your own screenshots. Oh, and spoiler alert for every single Fast Saga film. You’ve been warned.