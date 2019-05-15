Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: IndyCar (YouTube)

The Indianapolis 500 is a nearly two-week affair, meaning there’s plenty of time to get the wrecks out of the way before the big day. That’s exactly what retired Formula One star Fernando Alonso did, spinning into more than one wall on just the second day of practice on Wednesday.

Motorsport.com reports that Alonso ran 50 laps in first practice on Tuesday before having an electrical issue on his No. 66 McLaren powered by a Chevrolet engine, where he finished 32nd of 39 cars. Before the crash on Wednesday, Alonso made 46 laps.

Alonso got out of the car on his own and was cleared to drive, according to Racer, and said this afterward, via Motorsport.com:

“It was just pure understeer on the car. Even if I lifted the throttle on the entry to the corner it was not enough. I lost completely the front aero there. The wall came too close and too quickly. “Unfortunately, it happened today and we will lose a little bit of running time again. I’m sorry for the team. We’ll learn and come back stronger tomorrow.”

Regardless of how any day this week goes, Alonso has another 11 days before the big race, where perhaps a faulty car won’t sink a good run—something Alonso’s all too familiar with—like it did in his debut two years ago.