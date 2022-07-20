After months of teases and our own related astrophotography experiments, Honda has finally revealed the next-generation Civic Type R for 2023. Everyone on staff agrees: it looks wonderful, and several of us are prepared to brawl to the death (or at least, something close and nevertheless gnarly) in the hopes of driving it. (Before I go out in the opening minutes of the battle royale, please know that Andy fights as dirty as you’d imagine given his heinous Corvette opinions, and Elizabeth’s iconic heart-shaped sunglasses conceal eye lasers.)



Anyway, w ant to take a tour of the new Type R ? T hanks to the miracle of photography and the internet, you can . Let’s go!