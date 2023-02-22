Faraday Future Says It Will Begin Production in March as Long as the Funds Arrive

After many, many years, Faraday Future has announced an intended start date for its FF 91 Futurist electric vehicle. In theory, the car will start moving down the production line on March 30, 2023, but there’s one very big catch. It all depends on funding.

In a statement posted to Faraday Future’s website, the possibly-soon-to-be automaker said production would start on that day, “assuming timely receipt of funds from the Company’s investors.” So there it is. Faraday Future will start production at its “FF ieFactory California” if it gets some more money. The company’s CEO, Chen Xuefeng, says that the funding has been committed, but at this point who really knows if it’ll come through. We’ve covered the trials and tribulations of Faraday Future for some time now, and getting money has always been a bit of an issue for the automotive start-up.

If all goes according to plan, the First FF 91s will be rolling off the line in early April, and they’ll be in the hands of owners by the end of that same month. Back in May of 2022, we reported that Faraday Future had just 401 preorders for its first vehicle. There’s no word on how many more have been added since then, but unless there’s been a big influx of preorders the FF ieFactory won’t have too much to do.

“This [start of production] will undoubtedly be our most important historic moment since FF was established,” Xuefeng said in a statement. “We would like to express our sincerest appreciation and respect to all of those who have stood beside us for their unwavering support.”

The FF 91 first came on the scene in the early years of the Trump administration, and much like that president, it’s been rocky since the beginning. There have been CEO shakeups, bankruptcies, deadline pushbacks, lawsuits, and staff cuts. Any one of these things could be enough to kill a normal startup vehicle maker, but Faraday Future refuses to die.

If the Faraday Future’s FF 91 Futurist EV will actually see the light of day on March 30th is really anyone’s guess. Let’s just say, I wouldn’t hold my breath. But crazier things have happened.