Electric vehicle maker Faraday Future has been through the w ringer as of late. In this latest chapter in Faraday’s saga, the company announced it has a deal to raise up to $350 million as it ramps up to the actual production of its FF 91 electric car.

Reuters reports the company has secured financing from an affiliate of Yorkville Advisors Global. The financiers have committed an initial $200 million to Faraday that will – in theory – give the company some flexibility to get FF 91 production and deliveries started.

Exact terms of the next $150 million aren’t being reported on. But no matter, let’s take a look at some of the things Faraday had to deal with since 2022 began.

A shareholder group affiliated with Faraday’s founder demanded that he be removed from the startup’s board. They even said they would give the company $100 million if he did so, but later rescinded the offer.

Faraday gets $350 million… probably

That’s all I got for 2022 as of today . There’s a small change we missed something, but honestly it’s just too hard to keep up with everything that is going on behind the scenes at Faraday Future.