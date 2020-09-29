Everybody's Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E Just Got Up To $3,000 Cheaper

Photo : LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 21: The electric Ford Mustang Mach-E is shown at AutoMobility LA on November 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The four-day press and trade event precedes the Los Angeles Auto Show, which runs November 22 through December 1. (Photo by David McNew ( Getty Images )

If you want to buy an electric car with an American spirit, born in the fires of an emerging industry with a legacy of remarkable performance, you look at a Tesla. If that isn’t doing it for you, then you’ll be happy to hear the Ford Mustang Mach-E just got a price discount.

Advertisement

A document allegedly sent out to Ford dealerships obtained by MachEforum.com described instructions to inform existing Mach-E order and reservation holders that their new electric crossover’s price had been reduced, and to update their dealership portals to confirm the new pricing system-wide.

Advertisement

According to the document, Premium models get a $3,000 price reduction, the special California Route 1 trim gets a $2,000 reduction, and Select and First Edition trim models get a $1,000 reduction.

Ford confirmed the document’s information to Roadshow:

Ford reiterated a statement found in the document and told Roadshow, “Exceptional value has always been a hallmark of the Mustang brand. In addition to its great all-electric driving range and performance, we’re adjusting Mustang Mach-E pricing to remain fully competitive in a segment that is seeing dynamic price changes.” The document, dated Sept. 29, says current reservation holders will receive a confirmation via email about “price protection” and that they’ll now be in for a cheaper EV this afternoon.﻿



That puts the new base prices for the base Mach-E Select rear-wheel-drive trim at $42,895, the Select all-wheel drive now starts at $45,595, the Mach-E Premium rear-wheel-drive model at $47,000, and the Premium all-wheel-drive model at $49,700, all before any federal or local tax incentives are factored in.

The sporty new electric “Mustang” Mach-E crossover will only really face electric competition from the new Tesla Model Y at first, at least from the perspective of performance playing a key factor in the vehicle’s character. However, Volkswagen also just revealed its new North American electric crossover, the ID.4, which is anticipated to not only get a better range estimate than the Mustang but also be tuned more as a family hauler than the speedy free-roaming spirit trying to convince us it’s a Mustang. But is the new price a deal for you?