Everybody's Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E Just Got Up To $3,000 Cheaper

justintylerwestbrook
Justin T. Westbrook
Filed to:2020 Ford Mustang Mach-E
2020 Ford Mustang Mach-EFord Mustang Mach-EFord Mach-EFord MustangFordElectric CarsCar Buying
Illustration for article titled Everybodys Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E Just Got Up To $3,000 Cheaper
Photo: LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 21: The electric Ford Mustang Mach-E is shown at AutoMobility LA on November 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The four-day press and trade event precedes the Los Angeles Auto Show, which runs November 22 through December 1. (Photo by David McNew (Getty Images)

If you want to buy an electric car with an American spirit, born in the fires of an emerging industry with a legacy of remarkable performance, you look at a Tesla. If that isn’t doing it for you, then you’ll be happy to hear the Ford Mustang Mach-E just got a price discount.

A document allegedly sent out to Ford dealerships obtained by MachEforum.com described instructions to inform existing Mach-E order and reservation holders that their new electric crossover’s price had been reduced, and to update their dealership portals to confirm the new pricing system-wide.

According to the document, Premium models get a $3,000 price reduction, the special California Route 1 trim gets a $2,000 reduction, and Select and First Edition trim models get a $1,000 reduction.

Ford confirmed the document’s information to Roadshow:

Ford reiterated a statement found in the document and told Roadshow, “Exceptional value has always been a hallmark of the Mustang brand. In addition to its great all-electric driving range and performance, we’re adjusting Mustang Mach-E pricing to remain fully competitive in a segment that is seeing dynamic price changes.” The document, dated Sept. 29, says current reservation holders will receive a confirmation via email about “price protection” and that they’ll now be in for a cheaper EV this afternoon.﻿

That puts the new base prices for the base Mach-E Select rear-wheel-drive trim at $42,895, the Select all-wheel drive now starts at $45,595, the Mach-E Premium rear-wheel-drive model at $47,000, and the Premium all-wheel-drive model at $49,700, all before any federal or local tax incentives are factored in.

The sporty new electric “Mustang” Mach-E crossover will only really face electric competition from the new Tesla Model Y at first, at least from the perspective of performance playing a key factor in the vehicle’s character. However, Volkswagen also just revealed its new North American electric crossover, the ID.4, which is anticipated to not only get a better range estimate than the Mustang but also be tuned more as a family hauler than the speedy free-roaming spirit trying to convince us it’s a Mustang. But is the new price a deal for you?

Justin T. Westbrook

Staff Writer, Jalopnik

