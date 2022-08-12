It’s no secret that coupes are a dying species in the automotive world. The two-door machines are being phased out as consumer taste continues to trend toward SUVs and crossovers. However, that isn’t stopping some manufacturers from putting out a nice healthy handful of offerings for those of us who still enjoy the sportier life.

In fact, in the year of our lord 2022, there are still over 20 coupes for sale for under $100,000. If you were to get rid of that price limit, there would be over 40. That’s not too shabby.

You also need to keep in mind these are real coupes. Two doors. That’s it. We aren’t getting into any of this coupe-sedan or coupe-CUV nonsense. Leave that at the door, brother.

There’s a little bit of everything on this list: two seats, four seats, front engines, mid engines, sports cars and luxury cars. There’s certainly a coupe for you out there if you really want one!

With that, let’s take a look at the remaining survivors of the automotive coupe purge.