The 2022 BMW 2 Series Debuts With Weird Looks And Without A Manual Transmission

Photo : BMW

The BMW 2 Series Coupe has been praised by many as the most authentic modern BMW thanks to its compact size, reasonable curb weight, available manual transmission, and handsome but understated looks . Sadly, one of those ingredients, possibly three , is gone for 2022 .

Advertisement

I think the new 2 Series looks good, but I’m not going to shove that opinion down your throats. Because you know what, I totally get where my brother Ian and my coworker Adam are coming from; they’re currently gathering some moist towels to clean the vomit off their keyboards.

My keyboard remains dry because I like weird. I like the fact that these taillights have aggressive, angular divisions between the reverse lamp and taillamp. I like the hourglass license plate-recess stamping in the trunk. I dig how busy that plastic bumper cover looks, with all of its shapes and its huge exhaust openings.

Photo : BMW

Even in 220i form (BMW offers this trim in Europe; the U.S. only gets 230i and M 240i) with its simpler bumper cover , the 2 Series rear looks good. The sharp shapes in the light housing, and the nice, strong divisions between the large white reverse lamp and the red taillight section — it’s odd, sure. But in a good way.

Photo : BMW

It seems to me like the new 240i is living its best life, leaning into its eccentricities, while the outgoing car was just trying to glide under the radar:



Advertisement

Photo : BMW

The 2022 BMW 2 Series Coupe’s face is just as wild as its hind quarters. The head lights narrow toward s the grille in sharp steps, rather than with a gradual, curved taper. On the M240i, the grille openings are wide and the lower outboard triangular openings are gargantuan . It’s wild but fun, especially when you add in the purple paint:

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

But lower trims in a less flashy color? Well, B MW included in its press release photos of a white 220i and...let’s just say I’m off to grab some moist towels:

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Something about that wide lower-opening smiley face, all that white space between it and the outboard openings, and all the white space between the bottom of the upper grille and the headlights — something seems a little off.

For reference, here’s the outgoing 240i’s rather conservative face. It’s handsome:

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

The good news is that, whether in 220i or 240i trim, and whether in white or purple, the new 2 Series’ side profile looks awesome :

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Photo : BMW

The old 2 Series didn’t look bad from the side, either, but there was always something about that rear glass and rear deck- lid area that seemed a bit out of whack to me — l ike maybe the greenhouse was a bit too tall and the trunk wasn’t quite long enough:

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

Some of those improved proportions come at a price, though. The second-generation BMW M240i xDdrive is 3.5-inches longer and 2.6-inches wider than its predecessor, though it is a tenth of an inch lower. The track-widths are up roughly 2.5 inches front and rear.

As for the hardware, the powertrains are fairly predictable: You get either a 2.0-liter turbo inline four or a 3.0-liter turbo inline six. Th e former makes 255 horsepower, while the six makes 3 82. Both motors are bolted to eight-speed automatics, which spend power to a rear differential or to both a front and rear differential via a transfer case.



Advertisement

Yes, the outgoing car offered a six-speed, a feature that my former colleague Andrew Collins said made the base car a future classic. I agree with him. BMW has made no mention of a manual on the new model, though BMW Blog suspects that, at the very least, the upcoming M2 will receive a stick .

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

I won’t talk too much about the interior, because it looks like any other B MW interior. BMW may have weirded-up its 2 Series on the outside, but it did nothing of the sort on the inside:

Photo : BMW

Advertisement

The new 2 Series hits showrooms in November, with a $37,345 base price for the 230i Coupe and a $49,545 base price for the M240i xDrive Coupe. An all-wheel drive 230i and a rear-drive M240i will come later, BMW says.