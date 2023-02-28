Every Automaker's Best-Selling Model in America

Car Culture

Every Automaker's Best-Selling Model in America

We looked at every car brand on the market in the U.S. and found their best-selling model in 2022.

By
Lawrence Hodge
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Ford F-150
Image: Ford

Twenty-twenty-two was a year of rising car prices, continuing inventory shortages, and record sales for some brands. Despite the problems plaguing some automakers had, sales for many brands and their models set records. While the usual models like the Ford F-150 and Toyota Camry were best sellers, what about everyone else?

We compiled a list of every automaker’s best-selling model in 2022 just in case you were wondering what the answer to that question is.

Disclaimer: All brands here are ones that sell cars in the U.S., so to reiterate, these are U.S. sales only. If a brand isn’t listed here, it’s because there was either no sales data available, there was no sales data for the U.S. by specific model, or there was no sales data for the U.S. specifically.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 27

Acura MDX

Acura MDX

2023 Acura MDX
Image: Acura

46,425 units

Acura’s seven-seater family crossover leads the brand’s sales with the smaller RDX coming in a close second.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 27

Alfa Romeo Stelvio

Alfa Romeo Stelvio

2023 Alfa Romeo Stelvio
Image: Stellantis

7,752 units

Alfa doesn’t sell many cars in the U.S. Case in point: the Stelvio, and it’s 7,752 sold made up just over 60 percent of all the brands U.S. sales in 2022.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 27

Audi Q5

Audi Q5

Audi Q5
Image: Audi

62,912 units

Despite selling a record number of EVs worldwide in 2022, U.S. buyers still flock to the midsize Q5 crossover more than any other vehicle in its lineup.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 27

BMW X5

BMW X5

2023 BMW X5
Image: BMW

82,372 units

You’d think the X3 would be BMW’s bestseller. That used to be the case, but the X5 has stolen the X5's U.S. sales crown. The X3 came in a close second with just under 66,000 sales.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 27

Chrysler Pacifica

Chrysler Pacifica

Image for article titled Every Automaker&#39;s Best-Selling Model in America
Image: Stellantis

98,624 units

Remember, this is nearly 100,000 vans sold in a lineup of two cars, one of which is on its way out.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 27

Dodge Charger

Dodge Charger

Image for article titled Every Automaker&#39;s Best-Selling Model in America
Image: Stellantis

80,074 units

Buying over 80,000 muscle cars on the eve of an EV transition is still crazy to me. But buyers continue to show they can’t get enough of Dodge’s throw-a-V8-in-everything attitude.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 27

Fiat 500X

Fiat 500X

2023 Fiat 500X
Image: Stellantis

875 units

Fiat is in an even sadder state than Chrysler. The 500X is the only vehicle the brand sells in the U.S. until the 500 EV makes its return. Whats worse is those 875 sold is still down 26 percent from 2021's sales.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 27

Ford F Series

Ford F Series

Ford F Series lineup
Image: Ford

653,957 units (15,617 F-150 Lightnings were sold)

It’s not even a contest compared to Americans and their insatiable need for the F-150. Not only was it Ford’s best-seller, it was the best-selling vehicle in the U.S., again.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 27

Genesis GV70

Genesis GV70

Genesis GV70
Image: Genesis

5,834 units

Genesis’ driver-focused crossover was off to a decent start for its first year on the market.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 27

Hyundai Tuscon

Hyundai Tuscon

Hyundai Tuscon
Image: Hyundai

175,307 units

People can’t get enough of the Tuscon. Surprisingly, it was one of two other models that sold over six figures for Hyundai in 2022; the others being the Santa Fe and Elantra (see, sedans aren’t dead) respectively.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 27

Infiniti QX60

Infiniti QX60

2023 Infiniti QX60
Image: Infiniti

16,573 units

Another sad model lineup, the QX60 represented nearly 36 percent of all of Infiniti’s sales in the U.S. in 2022.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 27

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Jeep Grand Cherokee and Grand Cherokee L
Image: Stellantis

223,354 units

The new Grand Cherokee has been a big hit for Jeep, outselling even the Wrangler in 2022 which came in second place.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 27

Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage

Kia Sportage
Image: Kia

125,245 units

The Sportage was a big seller for Kia in 2022. Just a few months into the new generations debut, Kia reps told me last spring that it was already the brand’s best seller.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 27

Lexus RX

Lexus RX

Image for article titled Every Automaker&#39;s Best-Selling Model in America
Image: Lexus

96,041 units

The RX continued its bestseller streak in 2022 with Lexus moving nearly 100,000 units. The NX was a close second with just over 49,000 sold.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 27

Lincoln Corsair

Lincoln Corsair

2023 Lincoln Corsair
Image: Lincoln

27,668 units

Buyers seemed to really like the recently updated Corsair as it outsold every other Lincoln in 2022.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 27

Lucid

Lucid

Lucid
Image: Lucid

7,180 units

While Lucid built 7,180 vehicles in 2022, it should be pointed out that the company says they only delivered 4,369.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 27

Mazda CX-5

Mazda CX-5

Image for article titled Every Automaker&#39;s Best-Selling Model in America
Image: Mazda

151,594 units

The CX-5 blew the rest of the Mazda lineup out of the water in sales. No other model had sales that even touch the six figure mark.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 27

Mercedes Benz GLC Class

Mercedes Benz GLC Class

2023 Mercedes Benz GLC 300
Image: Mercedes Benz

65,531 units

The crossover sales onslaught continues at Mercedes, with the midsize GLC crossover beating even the GLE in sales in 2022.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 27

Mini Cooper 2 Door Hardtop

Mini Cooper 2 Door Hardtop

2021 Mini Cooper S
Image: Mini

10,197 units

The “original” Mini — as in, the two door hard top — is still the brand bestseller. Compared to other brands though, just over 10,000 sold is small potatoes.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 27

Mitsubishi Outlander

Mitsubishi Outlander

Mitsubishi Outlander
Image: Mitsubishi Motors

40,942 units

The recently redesigned Outlander is proving to be a hit for Mitsubishi. But the brand needs more vehicles that people will actually buy as having one model make up over 47 percent of all sales for a year isn’t necessarily a good thing.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 27

Nissan Rouge

Nissan Rouge

2022 Nissan Rouge
Image: Nissan

186,480 units

The redesigned Rouge has proven to be popular with buyers. Not only were sales up over 10 percent compared to 2021, it outsold the shaky credit favorite, the Altima, by over 46,000 units

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 27

Ram Pickups

Ram Pickups

2022 Ram 1500 Limited
Image: Stellantis

468,344 units

While the Ram was the No. 3 selling truck on the market, it was the best selling vehicle out of all the Stellantis brands and the third best selling vehicle in the U.S.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

24 / 27

Subaru Crosstrek

Subaru Crosstrek

2023 Subaru Crosstrek Limited
Image: Subaru

155,142 units

Even with a new generation right on the horizon, Subaru managed to move over 155,000 of the small crossover.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

25 / 27

Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4

Toyota RAV4
Image: Toyota

399,941 units

The RAV4 wasn’t immune from the issues affecting supply and production in 2022. But it was barely affected, with its near 400,000 sales being a 2.2 percent drop from the year prior.

Advertisement

26 / 27

Volkswagen Tiguan (Long Wheelbase)

Volkswagen Tiguan (Long Wheelbase)

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Image: Volkswagen of America

88,577 units

The Tiguan taking the top sales spot at VW in 2022 is a bit strange. Buyers love the long wheelbase version, which is available with a third row. However, the Atlas exists and is way bigger with an actual, usable third row. Maybe it has to do with affordability the reason the Tiguan sold 35,032 more units than the Atlas.

Advertisement

27 / 27