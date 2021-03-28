Evergreen Truck Blocks Chinese Motorway Mere Days After Evergreen Ship Blocks Suez Canal

Photo : Suez Canal Authority/Handout/AFP ( Getty Images )

There are few things better than a good moment of serendipity, like, you know, a truck with an ‘Evergreen’ shipping container jamming up the Changchun-Shenzhen Expressway in Nanjing, China just a few days after a giant ship run by the ‘Evergreen’ company jammed up Egypt’s Suez Canal.

You couldn’t have a better moment.

Photos from Nanjing were screenshotted from surveillance footage before going viral on Chinese social media site Weibo. The incident in China took place just before 9:55 a.m. local time, at which point the truck appeared to get wedged at the same 45-degree angle as the Evergreen ship in the Canal. A few cars looked to sneak around the jammed truck, but it didn’t appear that many were successful.

Here’s a little context from Mothership:

Evergreen is the trading name adopted by a group of five shipping companies which include Evergreen Marine Corp. (Taiwan) Ltd.. Evergreen Marine Corp. is currently leasing the Ever Given from its Japanese owner, Shoei Kisen Kaisha. [...] According to China Times, Evergreen said that it does not operate a trailer business in Mainland China, and that it is only responsible for transportation by sea. Land transport, on the other hand, would be arranged by the owner of the cargo in the container.

So, Evergreen as a company isn’t directly responsible for this traffic crash, but that hasn’t stopped folks on social media from cracking jokes. One Weibo user joked, “This is Taiwanese independence.”

This is only one incidence of ‘copycat’ accidents that have occurred in the wake of the Ever Given getting stuck in the Suez Canal. Earlier this week, an $800,000 boat took a trip off its hauler and blocked a highway in Florida. Both that ship and the Evergreen crash in China, though, will be a hell of a lot easier to sort out than the situation in Egypt.