Not only can you buy the base mid-engine 2020 C8 Chevy Corvette for under $60,000, but that shockingly good-sounding deal also comes with a claimed top speed of nearly 200 mph.



Following Chevy’s confirmation that the C8 will start at just a hair under $60,000, literally $59,995, it also confirmed something else about the sports car—it should be pretty damn fast. GM claims the 1LT base Corvette should be capable of 194 mph on a track. The C7 debuted with a claimed top speed of 190 mph.

Paltry in comparison. How did we ever live with that?

If you want the aero upgrades that come with the Z51 Performance Pack, though, that top speed figure will suffer a little bit due to the increased downforce, as pointed out by Road & Track.

The catch is that GM claims the Z51 car is the only C8 model to accelerate to 60 mph in less than 3 seconds. Chevy claims you should be able to get a 1LT with the Z51 package for under $65,000.

So you can either go for top speed with the 1LT, or ultimate acceleration with the Z51 pack. Realistically, the Z51 will offer more bang for your buck on the road it sounds like, but the base car still gets an impressive top speed as a bragging right. This is shaping up to be quite a deal.