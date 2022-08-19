As el ectric vehicles become more widely available across the country, we’ve started to see huge and huge spike in EV sales, a ccording to Urban Science, an automotive consultant and technology company.

EV sales (including plug-in hybrids) shot up 41 percent this year as compared to last. They now make up 6.2 percent of all new-vehicle sales. That’s up from 3.6 percent in the first half of 2021. This happened despite the fact that the report says other sales dropped in the first six months of 2022.

Predictably, California had the highest volume of sales: 133,920 in the first half of the year. That represented one-third of the total national EV sales. Florida came in at a distant second place. 33,006 EVs were sold in the Sunshine State. While that number is 100,000 fewer than California, it represents a 64 percent year-over-year increase.

“This uptick in Florida has led the entire Southeast region to be the fastest-growing region right now for customer popularity,” Mitch Phillips, Urban Science global director of data, told Automotive News.

New York, Texas and New Jersey rounded out the top five states for highest EV sales. That being said, New York was only about 1,000 electric vehicles away from matching Florida’s total. It’s a real two horse race for second place. I say second place because it is doubtful any state will ever catch up to what California is doing in terms of EV sales. The state is lapping the field.

