Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Spacelopnik

Earth Is Getting Easier for Aliens to Find

We're screaming ever louder into the void, hoping that something —anythinganswers

By
Steve DaSilva
Comments (6)
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
A satellite dish points upward at the visible Milky Way galaxy
Photo: Haitong Yu (Getty Images)

Humans send out a lot of signals. We’ve got cell phones, wi-fi, broadcast TV and radio, even communications bounced through space via satellite. But could anyone listen in on those? Tune an ear in from a neighboring galaxy, and discover billions of humans waiting here to say hi?

Watch
What Car Should You Buy: Simplify and Then Buy a Minivan
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Sweden Makes EVs Accessible for all With This ‘Luvly’ Microcar
Monday 9:53AM
Sherri Shepard’s 1986 Toyota Celica Landed Her in Jail
Monday 4:03PM

Well, no, according to a new study reported by Vice. But, with the proliferation of 5G and satellite internet services, that all might be changing.

Advertisement

In case you missed it:

The study comes from the University of Mauritius, where Ramiro Saide and his team have been researching human “radio leakage” into space. The phenomenon hasn’t been given much in-depth thought in decades, since a time when rabbit ears dominated the world, so Saide’s team thought the research warranted an update.

Tineco Floor One S5 Extreme 3-in-1 Smart Floor Washer
Save $100 on the Viral Tineco One S5
Tineco Floor One S5 Extreme 3-in-1 Smart Floor Washer

TikTok Viral Floor Washer
This Mother’s Day sale knocks 20% off this trending and incredibly efficient cleaner.

Advertisement

As it turns out, they were right. Broadcast TV is now a much smaller percentage of what we throw into the ether, supplanted by new technology like mobile phones. But just because the technology has changed, it doesn’t mean we’re any more likely to be found by extraterrestrial intelligence Saide’s team found that current cell phone transmissions are too weak to be detected by even the nearest habitable stars.

But that all may change soon. Further reliance on satellite internet systems, like Starlink, leads us to leak more and more radio waves beyond our atmosphere. The proliferation of 5G, too, boosts our output power—and the chances that someday, someone else will find us. Let’s just hope they don’t end up using those satellites against us.