Ducati 749, Renault Fuego, Volkswagen Rabbit: The Dopest Cars I Found for Sale Online

Do you ever get tired of playing the hits? Sometimes, it’s just nice to throw on a B -side and relax, crank the volume on a lesser-known track and enjoy something you don’t hear all too often. You don’t always need “Bring Me To Life” — sometimes “Going Under,” “Everybody’s Fool,” or “Tourniquet” just fits the vibe better. Yeah, I’ve been listening to a lot of Evanescence recently. Shut up.

Anyway, cars are the same way. Sometimes you don’t want the same thing as everyone else — it can be nice to get something that’s a bit different, a bit overlooked. That’s why, for this week’s installment of Dopest Cars, we’re looking at B-sides and rarities.