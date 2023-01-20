Ducati 749, Renault Fuego, Volkswagen Rabbit: The Dopest Cars I Found for Sale Online

Ducati 749, Renault Fuego, Volkswagen Rabbit: The Dopest Cars I Found for Sale Online

What do you say we get weird with it? Does that sound good?

By
Steve DaSilva
Image for article titled Ducati 749, Renault Fuego, Volkswagen Rabbit: The Dopest Cars I Found for Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

Do you ever get tired of playing the hits? Sometimes, it’s just nice to throw on a B-side and relax, crank the volume on a lesser-known track and enjoy something you don’t hear all too often. You don’t always need “Bring Me To Life” — sometimes “Going Under,” “Everybody’s Fool,” or “Tourniquet” just fits the vibe better. Yeah, I’ve been listening to a lot of Evanescence recently. Shut up.

Anyway, cars are the same way. Sometimes you don’t want the same thing as everyone else — it can be nice to get something that’s a bit different, a bit overlooked. That’s why, for this week’s installment of Dopest Cars, we’re looking at B-sides and rarities.

2003 Ducati 749 - $6,300

Image for article titled Ducati 749, Renault Fuego, Volkswagen Rabbit: The Dopest Cars I Found for Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

Remember the Ducati 999? From that one scene in The Matrix? This isn’t that. Remember the 748, that gorgeous bike meant as a scaled-down 916? This isn’t that either. This is the 749, which is none of those other bikes. It rules anyway.

All the style and flash of those beloved Ducatis, minus some of the classic-bike pricing. If that’s not the perfect way to buy into Desmo service costs, I don’t know what is.

1938 Chrysler Royal - $28,000

Image for article titled Ducati 749, Renault Fuego, Volkswagen Rabbit: The Dopest Cars I Found for Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

I’m just gonna say it: More cars should be teal. This is just about the perfect shade for any and all purposes, from car paint to hair, and I think automakers should bring it back to their factories. Right now.

Until they do, though, you can fill that void with this Chrysler Royal. Those swooping fender, those white-walled tires. It’s gorgeous.

1988 Honda CRX Si - $18,500

Image for article titled Ducati 749, Renault Fuego, Volkswagen Rabbit: The Dopest Cars I Found for Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

The Civic is the hit here, but the CRX is one hell of a B-side. It’s at least as beloved as any other Honda Si, but CRXes disappeared — and are valued even more for their rarity. That, and their lightweight, race-ready chassis.

This one’s been built up beyond that capability, with a slew of modifications to make the car track ready. You should take it out on the track. Yes, you.

2002 Mazda Miata - $13,400

Image for article titled Ducati 749, Renault Fuego, Volkswagen Rabbit: The Dopest Cars I Found for Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

I know, I know, the Miata is the consummate automotive hit — at least, on this website. But this is an NB, which lacked the pop up up and down headlights of the beloved NA.

The NB, however, is still a fantastic vehicle. It’s largely the same as the NA, but only came with the larger 1.8l engine option — no 1.6 like the earlier cars.

1991 Chevrolet S10 - $11,999

Image for article titled Ducati 749, Renault Fuego, Volkswagen Rabbit: The Dopest Cars I Found for Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

Not a C10, but not a Silverado. The S10 is the erudite middle ground, more modern than the former but more compact than the latter. Plus, it came on some truly sick wheels.

This S10 bears an LS under the hood, earning it the license plate “LS10" if you were looking for ideas. Also, I beg of you — swap sealed beams back into the headlights. The truck just doesn’t look right without them.

2006 Mini Cooper - $4,500

Image for article titled Ducati 749, Renault Fuego, Volkswagen Rabbit: The Dopest Cars I Found for Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

Not a JCW, but a turbo Cooper none the less. Not the lightweight, little hardtop, but still a fun little runabout. The Cooper S is an underrated hot not-quite-hatch — one we should all appreciate a bit more.

This Cooper S lives in sunny southern Florida, meaning it may even be a lightly-driven retiree’s car. One way to find out for sure, though: Go test drive it.

1981 Toyota Pickup - $12,500

Image for article titled Ducati 749, Renault Fuego, Volkswagen Rabbit: The Dopest Cars I Found for Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

Not a Tacoma, and not a vehicle with a whole lot of metal involved in its construction. The ad claims this diesel Toyota Pickup was “owned by a colorful character,” and that’s just about the only sensical explanation for all the wood that’s bolted to this truck.

But, you know what? It works. This is a good looking truck, even with some 2x4s stuck to various parts of its body. I’m into it.

1985 Renault Fuego - $10,000

Image for article titled Ducati 749, Renault Fuego, Volkswagen Rabbit: The Dopest Cars I Found for Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

What if Europe made a Fox Body? It might look like this Fuego, with its similarly-shaped nose and truncated rear. But did the Fox Body ever get this cursive badge? These sweet sweet wheels?

No. It did not. But this Fuego did, meaning you could get all that accoutrement for just $10,000. Not a bad deal.

1993 Mercedes-Benz SL300 - $3,900

Image for article titled Ducati 749, Renault Fuego, Volkswagen Rabbit: The Dopest Cars I Found for Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

Not an AMG, but a sleek two-door Mercedes. Sure, the seats have been torn through. Yes, the wheels are an atrocity bordering on an affront. But the seller claims a recent mechanical refresh, and what’s a couple of seat covers in the face of a $4,000 vehicle?

Just, please, ditch the multi-piece wheels. Or at least swap them for Work Meisters, the only good multi-piece wheel. Thinking about it, that might actually go incredibly hard.

1992 Mazda RX-7 - $45,500

Image for article titled Ducati 749, Renault Fuego, Volkswagen Rabbit: The Dopest Cars I Found for Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

Yes, the FD RX-7 is the hit of all hits from Mazda. But this RX-7 is a JDM model, making it a bit of an odd duck in the American used market. It’s the B-side to the left-hand-drive’s A-side, and that’s the excuse I’m using to put it in this list. It’s my slideshow and I make the rules.

Those rules include “make sure FDs get in at all costs,” because this may be the most beautiful car ever crafted by human hands. Really, what comes close? A Datsun Z? That’s about it.

1984 Volkswagen Rabbit - $8,000

Image for article titled Ducati 749, Renault Fuego, Volkswagen Rabbit: The Dopest Cars I Found for Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

Volkswagen Rabbit turbo diesel manual. What about that isn’t a B-side? This is the car for the guy that runs that hole-in-the-wall record shop in the industrial part of town, who seems to scare off every customer with his gatekeeping but still remains somehow in business. He’s always in a beanie, he turns his nose up at whatever you’re looking at, but you swear you’ve heard Dua Lipa bumping from that car at a red light.

This Rabbit is a B-side car for people who are into B-sides. If that’s you, boy does Craigslist have the deal of your lifetime.

1987 Yamaha Ysr50 - $6,000

Image for article titled Ducati 749, Renault Fuego, Volkswagen Rabbit: The Dopest Cars I Found for Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

Yamaha makes some of the most recognizable sportbikes in the world. The R6 and R1 are fire-breathers, while the R3 is one of the best beginner bikes for your money. This, however, is none of those. This is a 50cc mini bike that can’t hit 40 mph.

Have you ever seen a more race-looking mini bike, though? The shape, the cowl, the livery. It’s prettier than any mini bike has any right or reason to be.

2010 Honda Civic Si - $19,850

Image for article titled Ducati 749, Renault Fuego, Volkswagen Rabbit: The Dopest Cars I Found for Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

This Civic Si is advertised as “JDM Style,” which seems to just mean “American stance culture.” Sure, stance is often done with Japanese cars, but you’ll see it just as often with Euro stuff. There’s nothing specifically JDM about bags and mesh wheels, I assure you.

In stance’s earliest days, I definitely remember knowing it more for Euro than JDM. Has that reputation changed? Am I out of touch?

1984 Dodge D100 - $19,750

Image for article titled Ducati 749, Renault Fuego, Volkswagen Rabbit: The Dopest Cars I Found for Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

Why aren’t more trucks beige? Toyota had that tan on the Tacoma for a while, but nothing seems to really come in that seventies beige. Fashion from that era came back, why not automotive colors?

I could ask for the style of the D100 to return, but I know crash and emissions regs won’t let that happen. The colors, though, those can come back.

2010 Mazda Mazdaspeed3 - $4,000

Image for article titled Ducati 749, Renault Fuego, Volkswagen Rabbit: The Dopest Cars I Found for Sale Online
Photo: Craigslist

Sure, the Speed3 is arguably the hit of the MazdaSpeed line. But you forget the true A-side: The MazdaSpeed Miata. That’s the true turbo modern Mazda, making the Speed3 arguably a B-side. Enough of one to make the list, anyway.

I’ve always loved the Speed3, despite them being apparently horribly difficult to wrench on. I’m down for the challenge. Let me try.

