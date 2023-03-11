Dear reader, I am not here. I mean, Dopest runs on Saturdays, so I’m rarely actually working when this slideshow makes its way out onto the airwaves. But this week is a special case, as I’m not even writing this on the preceding Friday — instead, I’m using that time to fly home from a press event, where I’ll be driving the new Subaru Crosstrek.

All this to say, if the listings are expired, it’s not my fault. I’m writing this on a Tuesday evening, and I will take no blame for cars that sell before you read this Saturday morning. After all, I’ve gone and picked out the best listings — of course other people are going to be interested. Who wouldn’t want to buy the internet’s Dopest Cars?