This weekend, the IndyCar series is kicking off the Month of May in a big way with an event at Barber Motorsports Park . That means it’s time to get your Jalopnik IndyCar Fantasy League picks submitted!

Advertisement

Now, I know what you’re thinking. Why make your picks so early, well before any cars have hit the track? Well, the IndyCar Fantasy League website ran into a few snags during the first race weekend at St. Petersburg; a huge influx of people just before the race saw the Fantasy servers fail, meaning a lot of folks didn’t get to make their picks.



I recommend making some picks right now, since you can always change them later. That way, you’re at least guaranteed some points should all hell break loose again on Sunday. I doubt it will — but again, better safe than sorry.

(And as a reminder, we’re discounting the results of that first race when awarding prizes — though if your St. Pete results would have put you in a podium position that you otherwise wouldn’t have achieved, we’re going to make sure you’re compensated.)

The Jalopnik league is hosted on IndyCar’s overall fantasy website. Basically, you make one set of personal picks on your homepage, and those picks immediately transfer to any leagues you’re in. No, you can’t make picks for different leagues — one of the downsides of the service — but you’re also totally able to join as many leagues as you can.

G/O Media may get a commission 20% Off Fire TV Stick 4K Streamin' USA

Allows you to use a bunch of streaming services in one place, grants access to live TV thanks to things like YouTube TV, and can be controlled using your voice. Buy for $40 at Amazon

Barber is a longtime favorite track for many IndyCar fans, putting on excellent racing in a gorgeous countryside environment. And so far this year, it’s been a pretty Penske-dominated show. Will Josef Newgarden take another victory? Will Romain Grosjean or Scott McLaughlin take his first IndyCar win? It's a solid track for all of those drivers, so only time will tell.